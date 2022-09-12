[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 13, 2022]After the 71st Miss World China airborne champion was revealed to have falsified qualifications, public opinion questioned the possibility of behind-the-scenes trading in the event.

A few days ago, some media exposed the layers of subcontracting behind the relevant events, the event authorization clearly marked the price, and the ownership of the prize money of the contestants can be privately agreed in advance, and most of the proceeds will be taken away by the organizers. The tip of the iceberg of insider trading in China.

“You may not have imagined it, but because there are some endorsements and conditions, whether the championship is included, and how many people can enter the finals, the price is different.” A company that once hosted the Miss World China event. The person in charge recently disclosed to the mainland media “Southern Weekend” some secret transactions behind the scenes of the relevant events.

Nearly 9 months after the 71st Miss World China Finals, the organizer issued a notice to cancel the honor of the competition’s overall champion Ruan Yue, drawing the public’s attention back to this already forgotten beauty pageant. contest. The reason why the organizers disqualified Ruan Yue from the championship was that she had “improper conduct that violated Miss World‘s purpose of ‘promoting world peace and setting an example of outstanding women'”.

Nine days later, the organizer issued another announcement, announcing that after layers of selection and post-competition training and assessment, former securities analyst Qin Zewen will participate in the 71st Miss World Global Finals as the representative of China. However, the airborne “champion” was immediately exposed by the media as a fake academic degree. For a time, the public opinion on the Internet was full of enthusiasm. Not only many people questioned Qin Zewen’s violation of the qualification for the competition by “airborne”, but there were even voices questioning the existence of illegitimate interests behind this airborne farce.

The public began to care, what kind of interest chain exists behind this beauty pageant farce? How do the parties involved profit from it?

The report of the Chinese media “Southern Weekend” on September 12 revealed the tip of the iceberg of the behind-the-scenes interest transactions in the Miss World competition in China. The Miss World contest was first introduced to China in 2003, and the organizers of the Chinese competition area have been changing over the years. Since 2017, New Silk Road Hainan Cultural Industry Group (hereinafter referred to as “New Silk Road”) has obtained the right to host Miss World China, and authorized the 71st session to Shenzhen Mulanhui Culture Media Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mulanhui”). ) to undertake.

Since 2016, the Miss World China competition has been subcontracted at various levels, and the competition authorization has clearly marked the price. In this layer of subcontracting, each chain link can bring benefits to the relevant parties.

From the brand day investment promotion company authorized by New Silk Road, the reporter of “Southern Weekend” obtained a “71st Miss World China Competition Brand Day Investment Promotion Letter”. According to the introduction of this brand day investment promotion book, the Miss World China competition is mainly divided into two parts: the sub-competition area and the China finals. After players register, they will be eliminated through multiple rounds of preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals in the sub-divisions to determine the finalists and participate in the finals. Among them, the beauties who advance to the finals will be arranged to participate in centralized live broadcast and short video training. In the end, after the competition in individual competitions such as talent, sports, and catwalk shows, the organizer will give the final ownership of each award on the day of the finals.

The content of this brand day investment book also shows that: on the day before the finals, the organizer will invite 30 domestic and foreign brands to set up exhibition activities, and the package price is 56,000 yuan. In return, cooperative brands can obtain 12 rights and interests including identity authorization, on-site event promotion and publicity resources.

In addition, the WeChat public account named “Better Media” once released a “66th Miss World Guangdong Division Cooperation Plan” on May 11, 2016, in which the Guangdong Division Organizing Committee and local competition areas The cooperation model is divided into three grades, the A-level cooperation is worth 800,000 yuan, the B-level cooperation is worth 600,000 yuan, and the C-level cooperation is 200,000 yuan.

With the difference in the price, the rights and interests obtained by the licensor also vary. For example, compared with the C-level authorization, the B-level authorization can also obtain six additional services such as “15 contestants, a prefecture-level press conference, and a famous Guangdong host to join the finals”.

This cooperation plan also offers various scenarios to the title or sponsorship merchants, among which the sponsorship fee for a single title in the final is as high as 2 million yuan.

Other content released by the above-mentioned public account shows that its operating entity, Shenzhen Better Culture Media Co., Ltd., is only one of the organizers of the Miss World China Guangdong Division. “This also means that, at least at the level of regional sub-division organizers, layers of profits have been realized,” the report said.

The report of “Southern Weekend” further disclosed the business chain between the general organizer and the regional organizers.

On August 29, a reporter from the media, in the name of the intended organizer of the 72nd Miss World China Guangdong sub-division, made a “careful” to the person in charge of Beijing Carebona Culture Media Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ” Carebona”). consult”. The company operated by the latter was the exclusive organizer of the Northeast China region of Miss World in 2015, and has been the organizer of the Northeast region of Miss Universe, Miss World Tourism and other beauty pageants for five consecutive years.

The person in charge of Kerry Bona said that the price of hosting such beauty pageants is “a secret that is not easily said within the industry”. Different channels can get different prices, but under normal circumstances, the regional level hosting The right to be less than two or three million.

The person in charge revealed that, except for the best photogenic award, the best popularity award and other individual awards that are not ranked, other awards – such as the champion, the second runner-up, the third runner-up and the top fifteen in the competition area, etc., according to the prior agreement and the gold content. Different, the price of the contractor is different. However, “These will not be written in the contract, but will exist as a private agreement between the organizer and the organizer.”

As for the issue of how the organizer makes money after obtaining the authorization to hold the regional competition. The above-mentioned person in charge said that in addition to the cooperation model of investment promotion and re-grading shown in the aforementioned official account, the effect of online live broadcast and whether there is a “gold master” behind the contestants willing to spend money to obtain better results are all important factors. It is an important revenue channel during the game, and the commercial value added by the players after the game is a longer-term benefit.

“The direct income of such a project can reach five or six times, but if you add the income from the follow-up player endorsement, exhibition platform, and brand promotion meeting, the profit can reach ten times or twenty times.”

The person in charge said frankly: “We are nothing more than creating an opportunity for everyone to make money. After all, most of the money has been taken away by New Silk Road, and players can’t get much.”

