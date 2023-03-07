«Clear the financial demands of the period 2020-23, and that the president who wins in the next elections can implement his economic and social policies without excessive financial conditions”. Such were the arguments of former economy minister Hernán Lacunza when on August 27, 2019 he announced the “reprofiling” of the debt in pesos.

The Macri administration had just been beaten by Kirchnerism in the PASO and the dollar had jumped 35% in the three days following election day. The then driver of the national economy warned that it would be complex to meet debt commitments in pesos, and decided “First” maturities, resorting to a “voluntary” exchange for instruments with medium-term maturities.

euphemisms. Intricate nouns that specialists use, especially when they occupy a chair in economic management, to refer to those unsympathetic measures that are hard to call by their true name. Synonyms of a complex structural reality: paying is increasingly difficult and it is necessary to kick the maturities forward.

It is exactly what the current economy minister Sergio Massa just announced yesterday afternoon. After an extensive dialogue with national and foreign banks, the government launched a voluntary debt exchange in pesos, extending the maturities until 2025 and clearing the short-term financial horizon until after the presidential elections.

The exchange operation will take place this Thursday, March 9 and reaches $7.5 trillion in short instruments maturing in March, April, May and June. In exchange, holders will be offered two new instrument baskets. The first is made up of CER Bonds maturing in April 2024, October 2024 and February 2025. The second is made up of a Dual Bond that matures in February 2024, October 2024 and February 2025. Success would be assured: the objective is a 45% adherence and more than 50% of the bonds to be exchanged are in the hands of the Argentine state itself.

According to the official communication from the Ministry of Economy “the objective of this conversion operation, unlike the previous ones, is to extend the short maturity profile to the mid/long end of the curve, reducing uncertainty and market volatility and improving the predictability conditions of Treasury financing”.

Indeed, since Martín Guzmán was in charge of economic management, Alberto Fernández’s management strategy was to go to the monthly “roll over” of maturities in pesos, in order to finally obtain in the domestic market the financing that the Argentine state is prohibited in international markets and debt volunteers. This is precisely what Massa referred to during the announcement.

“We already had a reprofiling of the debt in pesos at some point, we saw the frustration, pain and failure that it meant for Argentina” Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa

“The most relevant data of this tender that is being launched is that it breaks with the idea that Argentina has a debt reprofiling every week at the door,” said the minister. «We already had a redefinition of the debt in pesos at some point, we saw the frustration, the pain and the failure that this meant for Argentina And we understand that having an orderly, predictable debt profile is an enormous peace of mind for the financial system, fundamental for the State, and for savers and citizens,” he added.

It was the political passage of Massa’s announcement. A shot by elevation to the opposition that hours before had put the cry in the sky by the indebtedness during the management of Alberto Fernández and indicating that the measure was a way of transferring the problem to the next government. “The legislative blocs of Together for Change We warn about the serious risks involved in the debt swap prepared by the Ministry of Economy”, begins the communiqué that later adds “the National Government does nothing more than speculate with leave a time bomb to the next government.

Reprofiling. The exchange in pesos announced by Hernán Lacunza in 2019.

The communiqué bears the rubric of the “national table of Together for Change” and refers to the “irresponsibility” of the current administration in managing the debt and practically assumes that it will be Together for Change that will govern since December 2023.

“During the government of Alberto Fernández, the indebtedness had a record increase: it already grew by the equivalent of US$ 83,000 million,” adds another passage of the letter. The word “equivalent” hides a discursive trap and a political manipulation maneuver.

The dollar debt markets have been closed during the entire administration of Alberto Fernández, and the debt assumed since 2020 is denominated in pesos. In the photo that accompanies the statement of Together for Change, most of the protagonists of economic management between 2015 and 2019: the same one that indebted the country for US$ 100,000 million.and brought back the International Monetary Fund, which “provided” the Macri administration with the largest loan in its history for another $44 billion.

One of the signatories of the letter is none other than Hernán Lacunza, author of the “reprofiling” to which Massa referred during the presentation of the exchange. like pointing to the mirrorwho at the end of 2019 was the ideologue of the postponement of payments in pesos that transferred the maturities assumed by the management of Mauricio Macri to the government of Alberto Fernández, now criticizes that it is Minister Sergio Massa who adopts a similar measure.

The point at issue when it comes to political debate is much more superfluous than what the grandiose declarations and communiqués suppose of the protagonists on both sides of the crack. Far from discussing the way in which the debt chapter could be definitively closed and the recurring need to “refinance”, “restructure” and/or “reprofile” maturities, the discussion is who has the debt bomb in hand at the moment the clock “reaches zero”.



