Sina Entertainment News, November 22, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, Damien Chazelle (“La La Land” and “Burst Drummer”)’s new film “Babylon” released a special feature, going behind the scenes of the Hollywood epic.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Lijun Li, Tobey Maguire, John Adepoe, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella , Olivia Wilde, Spike Jones, Phoebe Tonkin, Samara Weaving, Flea, Rory Scavvo, Lucas Haas, Eric Roberts, P. J. Byrne, Damon Gumpton and others starred. The production cost is 80-100 million U.S. dollars, and it is R-rated. It will be released in North America on December 23.

The story focuses on the early days of Hollywood in the 1920s, the transition period from silent to sound films, full of people chasing fame, wealth and power, depicting the ups and downs of multiple characters, as well as ambitious, wild and completely out of control lives.

Most of the characters are fictional, but inspired by real-life Hollywood stars: Pete plays party-loving movie superstar Jack Conrad, inspired by real-life John Gilbert, Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and more people; Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, a scrappy and aspiring actress, the real-life star of early Hollywood stars such as Clara Bow, Jenny Eagles, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. A fusion of stars; Calva as Mexican immigrant Manny Torres, a Hollywood outsider who acts as the audience’s eye in Babylonian world; Lijun Li as Fay Zhu, inspired by Anna May Wong; Maguire as James McKay, inspired by Chaplin ; Minghella plays the only real person: producer Alvin Salberg.

The film sets the public relations strategy for the awards season, with Diego Calva and Margot Robbie competing for the hero and heroine, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and John Edpoe competing for the male supporting role, and Li Lijun and Jane ·Smart female supporting role. “Babylon” reaches 188 minutes/3 hours and 8 minutes (a full hour longer than “La La Land”.

