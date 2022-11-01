Original title: Behind-the-scenes sharing | Sheridan School of Animation junior group work short film “Good Morning”

“ a man with amnesiapeople in onevirtualnullWake up and start chasing your memories…”

Today’s article, we bring you, isa bySheridan School of AnimationA behind-the-scenes sharing of group assignments in animated short films made by juniors.

A young man with amnesia wakes up in a void.He was surprised to find that he could obtain memories related to objects in the void by touching them.

hestart one by onetouchin the voiditems,pastmemorykeep appearing……

From left to right: Dana Alcatara, Evine Abbasy, Cora Pumfrey, Irene Zheng, Younwoo Bae, Joel Boyle, Ijo Noori, Meghan Dunbar, Jiaqi Wen (Niki), Lucy Qin

Team logo and name

-Character setting-

-Scene design-

-Prop design-

-Color script-

-author sharing-

our bigThe three academic years are divided into two halves, half for pre-production and half for production and post-production.

After the group is formed, one of the proposals provided by each member needs to be selected and made into a short film.Finally, we chose Alcatara FundThe plan — chasing memory。

Dana is a key member of this short film.Not only did she provide the original scheme, she also designed the two main characters and composed the music for the film(She played the piano for 10 years!)She’s still at Toon Boom Harmony(2D paperless animation software)Two skeletons were made for the main character to help the animators make the model drawings.

Dana’s plan at the time

After choosing the plan, we thought of “Void”（void）the concept of.Inspired by movies “50 First Loves”(A story about a man who pursues a woman with amnesia)the story at this time focuses more onRediscover the protagonist’s past every morning, and the visual representation of “memory”。

“50 First Loves”

The first beat board to explore the concept of “Void”

Early Concept Sketches

During the production process, we were torn between adding a city’s Rotate to reveal the lens(Reveal Shot), because it’s too hard to do. After much deliberation, we decided to add it.

We call this shot “The Tyrant Lens”（Money Shot）, because two rotating characters are difficult to represent by hand-drawn animation.Fortunately, there are also Dob and Deb’s by Dana. 2D rigged model。

We first manipulated the model to animate, and then modified and unified the style by hand-painting, and finally solved this problem.

“Good Morning” is mainly hand-painted animation, only some shots use rigged models

Because of the impact of the epidemic, “Good Morning” was produced entirely online. We use Discord(a chat software)communicate, But the teamWith members scattered across different time zones, even scheduling an online meeting was a bit difficult.

JoelYesOne of the producers, is also the voice actor of Dob. In a flashback shot, we need Dob’s laugh.but sound edit to your homeNot happy with the laughter in Joel’s recording. Later she found out, Joel and othersThe natural laughter of the voice actors while chatting worked well, and it was finally incorporated into the finished film.

Finally, share an easter egg – the protagonist actually has a name!male protagonist Dobthe heroine is called Deb。 Because a team member thought the DOB in the script was the protagonist’s name, and everyone found it funny ,thenThat’s his name(sloppy)born. We named the heroine Deb again to match Dob.

