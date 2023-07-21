Behind the Scenes: The Journey of Naran and Her Transformation into Su Daji in ‘Feng Shen No. 1’

“Feng Shen No. 1” Actress Na Ran Reveals the True Face of Mount Lu: A Glimpse into Her Hard Work and Dedication

In a surprising turn of events, only 20 days before the release of the highly anticipated film “Feng Shen No. 1,” Su Daji actress Na Ran unveiled the mysterious Mount Lu scenery. Up until this point, both the character of Su Daji and the actress Na Ran have been shrouded in secrecy, with no images or details revealed. But now, the veil has been lifted, and fans are getting a glimpse into the dedicated work put in by Na Ran.

For six years, the actress Na Ran remained dormant, preparing for her role as Su Daji. Director Wu Ershan revealed that Na Ran was the first to join the crew for training, but interestingly, she was the last actor to be announced. Na Ran was not only the last actor to join the “Feng Shen No. 1” project, but she was the first to enter the acting training camp.

Selected by Director Wu Ershan from a pool of 15,000 actors worldwide, Na Ran successfully passed through multiple rounds of interviews with 1,400 candidates. Eventually, she was chosen along with more than 20 other actors to participate in a rigorous six-month training program at the “Feng Shen Performing Arts Training Camp.” This comprehensive training involved acting, lines, dance, guqin (a Chinese musical instrument), martial arts, and more.

Na Ran’s dedication to the role of Su Daji was apparent as she spent nearly two years learning the dance segments that only lasted less than a minute in the final film. In her pursuit of creating a truly unique and believable character, she spent six months closely observing and imitating the movements of foxes. Na Ran recorded videos of herself imitating foxes daily and shared them with the director as “homework.” Her hard work ultimately paid off as she secured the role of Su Daji.

During an interview, Na Ran appeared calm and composed, exuding a sense of strength that had been cultivated over the years. In the lead-up to the film’s release, she utilized her time wisely, immersing herself in learning and keeping herself busy. Playing the Guqin, an instrument known for its calming effects, became one of her favorite activities. Director Wu Ershan accurately described Na Ran as a focused actor who can withstand loneliness.

Na Ran’s journey towards portraying Su Daji began in the summer of 2017 when she learned about the casting call for the “Feng Shen Trilogy.” Despite having zero background in dancing, she decided to give it a try. The initial requirements set by the crew were for actresses between the ages of 16 and 22, with a foundation in dancing. Despite her lack of experience, Na Ran moved forward with the audition process.

Na Ran still vividly remembers her first interview, where her nerves got the best of her. The details of the interview were a blur due to her anxiety. Despite her anxious state, Na Ran advanced to the second round of interviews. While she couldn’t recall the specifics, she maintained a calm mindset throughout the process. She understood that regardless of the outcome, participating in such auditions was a valuable learning experience.

Unbeknownst to Na Ran, she had already made it into the candidate list for the role of Su Daji. In early 2018, after two rounds of interviews, she officially joined the cast and began her intensive training at the “Feng Shen Performing Arts Training Camp.” The training encompassed various aspects of performance, lasting from morning to night for six months. Na Ran’s determination was evident as she even took equestrian lessons despite not having a role that required horse riding.

Director Wu Ershan mentioned that there were initially four or five candidates for the role of Su Daji. Some actors chose to voluntarily withdraw due to the challenges of the training, while others found better job opportunities elsewhere. Eventually, Na Ran emerged as the final choice for the role, proving her unwavering commitment and hard work.

One of the pivotal lessons Director Wu Ershan taught Na Ran was to study foxes meticulously. He wanted Na Ran to understand the true nature of foxes to shape her portrayal of the fox demon. Na Ran dedicated herself to watching documentaries and observing foxes at the zoo, studying their behavior and imitating their movements. She even filmed herself imitating foxes every day, submitting these videos as “homework” to the director.

Na Ran’s perseverance and diligence paid off as she successfully captured the essence of her character. Her portrayal of Su Daji in “Feng Shen Part I” showcases her dedication and meticulous preparation. In her first appearance, she crawls out like an animal, conveying the true spirit of a fox.

With the release of “Feng Shen No. 1” just around the corner, audiences can now appreciate Na Ran’s extraordinary commitment and hard work that went into her role as Su Daji. Her journey from an unknown actress to the embodiment of a mystical character serves as an inspiration and testament to the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

