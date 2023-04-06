Original title: Beijing fans have waited ten years for Ren Xianqi’s Beijing concert to be held on May 13-14

In 2019, Ren Xianqi took the popular “Qiji” tour and traveled through more than ten cities across the country: Luoyang, Tianjin, Suzhou, Chengdu, Jinan, Taiyuan, Harbin, Xiamen, Wuxi, Guiyang, Kunming, Wuhan, Shangyu… Brother Qi Everywhere they go, they leave singing, joy and unforgettable memories.

After three years, you who participated in it, do you still remember the laughter and tears in Xiao Qi’s singing? The first classic songs all evoke the youthful memories belonging to everyone. Many fans who couldn’t buy tickets sighed, “Ren Xianqi is my youth, I owe him a concert, I really want to be on the scene and walk the road of youth with brother Qi again.”

In 2023, Xiao Qi announced loudly that the new tour of “Qiji · On the Road” will start again, and start again! Starting from Wuhan, it will travel to several cities across the country, and the most important Beijing station will be held at the Cadillac Center on May 13-14. The previously announced Wuhan concert on April 29 was sold out in seconds on the day of ticketing. The organizers had to add a second concert on April 30, and the number of additional concerts was also very popular. The last time Ren Xianqi held a concert in Beijing was “Beautiful” in 2013. As the city with the largest number of Ren Xianqi fans, Beijing has been waiting for ten years. Students who were ten years ago have worked and even become young bosses. Couples who were still in love ten years ago may have separated or married and already had children. Will you reunite with brother Qi when you were at the concert ten years ago on May 13-14?

According to the person in charge of the organizer Huale Extraordinary, compared with the “Qiji” concert in 2019, this year’s “Qiji. On the Road” new tour has a lot of differences in posters, songs, program settings, stage design, etc. Ren Xianqi personally participated in the new upgrade of opinions. Even friends who have watched the “Qi Ji” concert will have a refreshing new sensory experience when they come to the scene this time.

Show Name: 2023 Ren Xianqi [齐迹·在路上]Concert Tour Beijing Station

Performance Date: May 13-14

Venue: Cadillac Center

Pre-sale time: please waitReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: