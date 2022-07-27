Original title: Beijing Film Academy’s first large-scale original musical “Sister Jiang” was officially announced

The red plum is undefeated in the severe cold, and immortalized by the fiery red rock. Produced by Beijing Film Academy and co-produced by Chongqing Beibei District People’s Government, Chongqing Beibei District Culture and Tourism Development Committee, Beijing Poly Theater Management Co., Ltd., Amore (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. and other units “Sister” was officially announced, and it has now started to create and rehearse, and will land on the Beijing stage at the end of September.

Continue the red bloodline and explore the expression of red classics in the era. The musical “Jiang Jie” is based on the true historical story of the Communist Party member Jiang Zhuyun’s heroic sacrifice for the revolutionary cause. It inherits the excellent genes of the classic national opera “Jiang Jie”, and is artistically It is innovative, aiming at the highest level of Chinese original musicals, and strives to leave a classic masterpiece.

Gather the top teams in the industry

Build Sister Jiang’s Spiritual Era Soul

The main creative team of the musical “Jiang Sister” has brought together many top artists in the industry: Zhong Hao, president of the China Musical Theatre Association, serves as the art consultant; the creative team of the play has gathered many experts from Beijing Film Academy and many well-known artists in the field of musical theatre. As well as the backbone members of the “Jiang Jie” team of the original Kongzheng Cultural and Art Troupe, it can be said that the stars are dazzling. Wang Yixun, who has won the “Five Ones Project” award of the Central Propaganda Department, was the former captain of the musical troupe of the Political Department of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force, and is currently a professional teacher of musicals at the Beijing Film Academy, served as the director; director of Shanghai Opera House, Zeng Chenggong directed ” “My Bucket List” “Love! The famous screenwriter and director of “Human” and “Soul Ferry: Eternal Life” served as the screenwriter; An Dong, director of the Music and Drama Department of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, doctoral tutor, and former music director of “The Battle of Teana” and other programs, served as the music director and composer. Chen Qifeng, a famous composer and composer of the original musical “The Hidden Corner”, served as the composer and arranger. The famous stage designer Jiao Ran is also the stage designer, and the famous costume designer Yang Donglin is the overall costume designer. The entire lineup has gathered the super original musical team from Beijing and Shanghai, which makes people have a good understanding of the specifications and specifications of the entire musical. The quality is full of expectations!

With 15 years of experience in performing more than 100 operas of “Jiang Jie”, “the fifth generation of Jiang Jie’s successor” and soprano Wang Li will perform the role of “Jiang Jie” on the stage of the musical for the first time. Not only did she shine on the opera stage, Wang Li also has rich experience in musical theatre performances and has appeared in original musicals such as “Erquan Yin”, “Princess Wencheng”, “Jiao Yulu” and “Galia”. This time, Wang Li will use her profound vocal skills to bring to the audience a sonorous and powerful texture with softness and rigidity, so that the audience can more intuitively feel the magnanimous mind and magnificent feelings of the revolutionary martyrs.

Another actor who plays Sister Jiang is the first graduate of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music’s Musical Theatre Department, and Jiang Qianru, a veteran musical actor who won the runner-up in this year’s Dragon TV musical variety show “The City of Philharmonic”. The main musical works include “The Book of Songs”, “The Canal of Heaven and Earth”, “The Princess of the Han Family”, “Agatha” and “The Hidden Corner”. In 2021, she will play the role of Sister Jiang in the musical “Red Plum Blossoms”. Now, in the musical “Sister Jiang”, she will interpret sister Jiang of different ages again, showing the growth and changes of the characters’ hearts, which will be one of the most anticipated highlights of this drama.

Only faith is like a mountain Exploring the era expression of red classics Since its premiere in 1964, the opera "Jiang Jie" has been passed down through successive generations of artists and has been sung to this day. It has also appeared on the literary stage in different artistic performances such as Peking Opera and dance drama, forming a unique "Red Rock Phenomenon", which lasts for more than half a year. Century is still the source of spiritual strength for contemporary young people. The birth of the musical "Jiang Jie" is not only an attempt by all the main creative teams to use the art form that the younger generation loves to sing about the spirit of Hongyan, but also an attempt by the young people to use the form of a musical to communicate and pay tribute to the revolutionary martyrs. came into being. The musical "Jiang Jie" insists on "keeping upright". The predecessor’s classic opera “Jiang Jie” has reached a very high level in terms of art, and it is a milestone work on the road of exploring the nationalization of Chinese opera. The spiritual connotation of loving the party and patriotism dedicated to the revolution in the opera, the glorious image of the revolutionary hero represented by Sister Jiang, and the “righteousness” that must be maintained in this creation. But in the exploration of art, the musical “Jiang Sister” will have many innovations. More pop, rock and other music styles that are in line with young tastes will be added to the music, and the stage beauty and character modeling will also be more in line with modern aesthetics. In terms of plot setting, different from previous literary and artistic works about Jiang Jie’s magnificent revolutionary career, the musical will focus on the last life course of Jiang Jie’s arrest until her sacrifice. Based on the historical character Huang Maocai, the play sets a new character – Huang Ruijin, the head of Zhajidong Prison. The plot starts with two clues of Jiang Jie’s perseverance and generosity, and Huang Ruijin’s ideological change and the rescue of comrades. Get rid of the masked image that is easy to appear in the creation of heroic and exemplary themes in the past, and create a flesh-and-blood, multi-dimensional and three-dimensional exemplary image. New elements such as suspense and espionage will be added to the plot to show the heroic qualities of Sister Jiang’s personal emotions, revolutionary will and dedication, and at the same time strive to create excellent works that are loved by the audience and welcomed by the market. The Twenty North Films of the Gift Party strive to create the first original musical The historical spirit of the Air Force continues the blood of the Hongyan Revolution This year, the performance major of Beijing Film Academy has added a musical theatre performance direction. The musical “Jiang Jie” will be the first musical produced by Beijing Film Academy. This play will feature “red classics, expressions of the times”, and will re-interpret the red cultural classics and big IPs with revolutionary historical themes with the popular and internationally advanced musical drama writing and creation techniques. It will create high-quality products of the times in the process of upholding integrity and innovation, and develop literature and art. Create new frontiers. At present, the play has entered the stage of creation and rehearsal, and 20 outstanding students from Beijing Film Academy have joined the crew to conduct all-round rehearsal of drama, dance, and vocal music. They rehearsed diligently and lived on campus, forming a "five-minute art life circle" with dormitories, canteens, and rehearsal halls at three points and one line. The School of Performing Arts of Beijing Film Academy will combine its own school-running advantages, professional characteristics, faculty and teaching resources, assemble professional creators and starring actors, and use the strength of the whole school to make this musical drama well, and promote the pace of quality production of Beijing Film Academy's stage art. It is worth mentioning that even though the Kongzheng Cultural and Art Troupe has become a glorious history, “the red plum stands proudly on the red rock, and a piece of heart is open to the party” is still their constant adherence. This time, the main creators and related teams of the original Kongzheng Cultural and Art Troupe gathered again to join forces with the musical theatre major of the Beijing Film Academy to re-interpret the immortal theme of Sister Jiang. Its spirit is touching, and it is deeply implemented in every detail of rehearsal and performance. middle. As a red literary and artistic masterpiece at the 20th National Congress of the Party, the musical “Jiang Sister” will premiere in Beijing in September this year, and will join hands with Poly Cinemas to start a national tour. The first stop of the tour will be in Chongqing, where the story of “Sister Jiang” takes place. After that, she will continue to revise and improve her works, and with the purpose of "serving the people", she will perform tours in key cities across the country to better inherit and develop the spirit of Sister Jiang, and bring high-quality theme works to every part of the motherland.

