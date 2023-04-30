Beijing Film Festival Helps the Development of Documentary Film Industry “China Documentary Film Screening Program” Launch_Beijing_Events_Audience

Original Title: Beijing Film Festival Helps the Development of Documentary Film Industry “China Documentary Film Screening Program” Launched

The launching ceremony of CDRC’s “China Documentary Film Screening Program”.Photo provided by the organizer

Chinanews.com, Beijing, April 30th (Li Huizhi Li Ning) On the 28th, the 13th Beijing International Film Festival unit event – “China Documentary Film Screening Project” was launched, and the “Documentary Film Screening Theater” was awarded and signed. The screening and exchange event of the official documentary film “Beijing 2022” of the Beijing Winter Olympics was held at the China Film Museum.

CDRC’s “China Documentary Film Screening Project” was initiated by the China Documentary Film Research Center (CDRC) of Communication University of China, supported and guided by the Beijing Film Bureau. Guided by system, academic, service, and public welfare, it aims to expand documentary film screening channels , Continue to excavate excellent documentary films and expand the space for the dissemination of documentary films, so as to further expand the influence of documentary films and promote the high-quality development of Chinese documentary films.

Duan Peng, vice president of Communication University of China, mentioned in his speech that CDRC’s “China Documentary Film Screening Program” has important leading significance for China‘s documentary film industry. Communication University of China will actively provide relevant scientific research conditions and academic resources to promote the smooth development of the project , to contribute to boosting the social influence of Chinese documentary films.

The CDRC “Documentary Film Screening Plan” was released at the event. The plan will integrate the upstream and downstream resources of the industry. Through the selection of excellent works, certification of theater halls, planning of themed film exhibitions, and holding special viewing activities, theaters will have a variety of content choices, allowing audiences to enjoy more excellent documentary films, so as to boost China‘s The market recognition, social visibility, public influence and international communication power of documentary films.

The China Documentary Research Center, the initiator of CDRC’s “China Documentary Film Screening Program”, signed a letter of intent with various cooperative screening theaters. The two parties will continue to deepen cooperation and jointly cultivate a warm and inclusive screening space for documentary films, laying a solid foundation for the long-term healthy development of Chinese documentary films. A solid foundation for co-construction and sharing.

Yu Chao, deputy general manager of Capital Cinema, said that CDRC’s “China Documentary Film Screening Plan” complies with the development of the Chinese film market and changes in audience viewing needs, and Capital Cinema is willing to contribute to the Chinese Documentary Film Screening Plan; Poly Pictures’ investment is limited Wang Linqun, deputy general manager of the company, said that he hopes to join hands with all colleagues in the studio to make the Chinese documentary film market bigger and stronger.

The opening film of this year’s Beijing International Film Festival and the official documentary film “Beijing 2022” of the Beijing Winter Olympics were screened at the event. The film is jointly produced by the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee, with Zhang Yimou as the producer and Lu Chuan as the director. It will be released nationwide on May 19. It tells the story of athletes from all over the world constantly challenging themselves and pursuing their Olympic dreams. After the screening, the main creative team of “Beijing 2022” took the stage to share the behind-the-scenes story of the film and interacted with the audience.

The event is guided by the China Film Association, Beijing Film Bureau, and Communication University of China, and hosted by the China Documentary Research Center of Communication University of China and the "Belt and Road" Documentary Academic Community. In the future, CDRC's "China Documentary Film Screening Project" will rely on the documentary comprehensive evaluation system developed by the China Documentary Research Center of Communication University of China to select more excellent works for screening, and use high-quality films to ignite audiences' love for documentary films and extend the documentary film history. The life of cinema. (over)

