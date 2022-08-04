Home Entertainment Beijing Film Festival One Piece series released three works for the first time on the mainland big screen-Qianlong.com.cn
Blessed are the fans who like “One Piece”. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the serialization of “One Piece” comics, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival specially planned the “One Piece: The First Touch” unit to conduct a series of One Piece theatrical screenings. On August 4th, this unit list was announced, featuring “One Piece Theatrical Version 8: Alabasta Wars Desert Queen and Pirates” and “One Piece Theatrical Version 9 The Mystery of Chopper’s Life Experience: The Cherry Blossoms of Winter Bloom and Miracles” ” and the latest theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” in 2022. The screening of the Beijing Film Festival will be the first time for these three works to land on the mainland big screen, of which there is only one screening of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva”.

“One Piece” is a comic work by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialized in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” since July 22, 1997. It has become one of Shueisha’s most popular comics and has been recognized by Guinness World Records as “the world‘s circulation Highest single-author comic series”. The members of the Straw Hats are very personal. Luffy, Zoro, Nami and others have accompanied the entire youth of the post-80s and post-90s generations, making many teenagers full of passion and dreams, creating an unrepeatable sensation. It has been 22 years since the first theatrical version was released in 2000, and 15 theatrical versions have connected the entire One Piece movie universe.

The three One Piece theatrical versions screened in the “One Piece: The First Touch” unit focused on the desert princesses Vivi, Chopper, Uta and the red-haired Jakes, taking everyone back to those passionate youth and touching memories. “One Piece Theatrical Edition 8: Alabasta War breaking latest news The Desert Princess and the Pirates” tells the story of the Alabasta chapter. The Straw Hats help the desert princess Vivi to save the kingdom. The sign of the partner on the left hand symbolizes eternal friendship. “One Piece Theatrical Edition 9 The Mystery of Chopper’s Life Experience: Cherry Blossoms in Winter, Miracles” tells the origin of Chopper’s life experience, and once again describes the meaning of “partner”. The film also won the 32nd Japan Film Academy Award for Outstanding Animation. The 15th theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” revolves around the key characters “Red-haired Jakes” who led Luffy on the road of One Piece, his daughter Uta, and Luffy. It is reported that this is also “Red-haired Jake”. Jakes’ first theatrical appearance.

It is worth mentioning that none of the three One Piece theatrical versions screened this time have been introduced before, and the screening at the Beijing Film Festival will be the first time these three works have landed on the mainland big screen. In addition, the 15th latest theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” is a commemorative work for the 25th anniversary of One Piece’s serialization. The original cartoonist Eiichiro Oda personally serves as the chief producer. It will be officially released in Japan on August 6 this year. . The appearance of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” at the Beijing Film Festival can be described as a seamless connection with the same period in Japan. “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” is only scheduled for August 21 this time.

The main poster of the 12th Beijing Film Festival released

On August 3, the main poster of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival was released.

The poster uses Chinese red as the main color, and adopts the expression form of traditional Chinese art silk painting. Among the mountains and peaks, the Great Wall is majestic and majestic. The city walls that have gone through the mountains and rivers are transformed into the shape of film films in the posters. In the lights of the projectors, the stories of the magnificent country, the heroic people and the great future of contemporary China are being staged.

The festival will open on August 13.

