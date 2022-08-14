Source title: The opening forum of the Beijing Film Festival focuses on the film powerhouse, reviewing the development achievements of Chinese films in the past ten years, and sticking to the original intention to promote the high-quality development of the film industry

Last night, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Film Carnival kicked off in the center of Huahai, the film capital of Yangsong Town, Huairou District. The opening ceremony attracted many citizens and tourists to watch and enjoy a wonderful weekend in the light and shadow.Photo by our reporter and Guan Xin On August 14, the opening forum of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, the Film Power Forum was held in Beijing. This forum focuses on the construction of a powerful film country, and invites a number of heavyweights in the industry to review the development achievements of Chinese films in the past ten years, discuss the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese films at present, and inspire filmmakers to stick to their original aspirations, strengthen their confidence, and promote the film industry. high-quality development. Fu Ruoqing, chairman of China Film Group, who was the first to speak, was obviously prepared, and even showed a 3-minute PPT. He introduced that in the past ten years, China Film has produced a total of 200 films of various types, with a cumulative box office of 83.716 billion yuan, and released 4,401 films, accounting for 76% of the market. China Film Digital Production Base has produced 5,111 film and television works within ten years. Provide production services… Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI, said that iQIYI has only done two things in the past ten years: one is to build a platform so that it can be evaluated by its own audience; the other thing is that iQIYI does it itself Film and television production. As a rising star in the industry, this Internet film industry star is quite modest in front of many seniors in the traditional film industry: "For us, film creation is too difficult, we have suffered many troubles, and being a student has never been special. Good. But that's ok, we'll learn step by step, step by step, and hopefully we can grow from an elementary school student in filmmaking… to college sooner rather than later." "Ten years ago, Guangguang's "The Journey to Thailand" created the 1 billion box office era of Chinese films, and later our "Mermaid" created the 3 billion era, and then our "Nezha's Devil Child Comes into the World" It has created an era of 5 billion (animated films). I hope that we can create an era of 7 billion and 10 billion in the future." May be inspired by the previous guests, Wang Changtian, chairman of Enlight Media, who has always been worried, made a speech. He also began to be heroic, not only counting the company's glorious performance, but also setting future "goals". He confidently revealed that there are about 70 films currently in operation at different stages, and dozens of animated films are in the pipeline. Different from the previous "data flow", Wang Zhonglei, vice chairman and CEO of Huayi Brothers, came to a long self-review and summary, and introduced the company's film and television production, financing and listing, live entertainment, video game linkage, and embracing the Internet in the past ten years. In terms of work, he is not shy about the problems that arise, and frankly admits that Huayi's film performance in recent years is "not very satisfactory". But he finally stated: "Most of the film companies here are more than 20 years old. We will not 'lay flat', and Chinese films will not 'lay flat'!" His remarks won applause from the audience. Bona Pictures is about to be listed on the A-share market. Yu Dong, the founder and chairman of the board, expressed a lot of emotion. "Twelve years ago, Bona Films was listed on the US stock market. At the time, I was 38 years old. I was in my prime. During the best ten years of my life, I only did filmmaking." He admitted that he decided to make movies in 2015. Delisting from the US stock market is an important life decision. He finally made a deep wish: "If God can bless me again and give me 10 or 15 years of health, I can at least make 100 movies for Chinese audiences!"

