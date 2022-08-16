Source title: Beijing Film Festival “China Film Investment and Financing Summit” is a good time to invest in films

Affected by the epidemic, the current film industry has been hit and fell into a certain predicament, and capital has also avoided risks. Where will the “poor money” film industry go? At the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit” of the 12th Beijing Film Festival held on August 15, industry veterans believed that this year was the most difficult year for the Chinese film market. However, there is also hope in the crisis. The guests said that now is a good time to invest in movies. The inflection point has come, and movie investment has entered the era on the right. Get ready for the next bonus period Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critic Society, recalled: “In 2015, Chinese films increased by 48.6%. At that time, Chinese film funds entered the film industry at the speed of the ‘100-meter race’ regardless of cost. However, in early 2020 The emergence of the epidemic in 2022 has put the film industry in an embarrassing situation of shortage of funds and insufficient start of new projects, and ‘poor money’ has become a common phenomenon.” Huang Qunfei, the executive deputy general manager of Huaxia Film, has been in the film industry for 35 years. Regarding the current film market, he said that wherever he could see, he was crying out for difficulty. However, Huang Qunfei believes that the fundamentals of the current film market are still there, and the stock audience and stock market are still very large, “According to the latest data from the State Film Administration, as of 10:27 on August 14, my country’s 2022 summer box office has reached 75.04%. 100 million yuan, surpassing the box office of 7.381 billion yuan in the summer of 2021. Among them, “Lone on the Moon” box office of 2.367 billion yuan, “Life Events” box office of 1.688 billion yuan, all met or exceeded expectations, not to mention, this is still currently closed in cinemas The number of theaters reached 3,223 and the number of screens closed for nearly 10,000 yuan.” Huang Qunfei said that it is difficult to raise film financing now, because the film is in recession, and the capital dividend period has passed, but this is only half right, “The last one The bonus period has passed, and we need to prepare for the next bonus period.” Liu Ruifang, general manager of Zhenledao Culture Communication Co., Ltd., said that there are indeed many investors who are cautiously watching the film industry, but she believes that now is the best time to invest. Those who are willing to continue to take root in the film industry are already stalwarts in the industry, they are worthy of investment, and this is the best time for the film industry to mature slowly and open up to a cooperative mentality.” Fan Zhizhong, executive director of Zhejiang University International Film and Television Development Research Institute, believes that when the de-bubble is accelerated, the turning point of the film has come. “Bona Films is about to be listed on the A-share market, which shows that the film industry is attracting a new round of investment.” Enhancing the Confidence of Employers with High-quality Content However, some problems faced by the film industry cannot be ignored and need to be improved and solved. Huang Qunfei is worried that there will be a shortage of film supply in the film market, and this problem will exist for a long time. Huang Qunfei said: “I did a search and found that in June, only 6 movies were launched in theaters, and in July it was 7. The number of project filings decreased year-on-year and month-on-month. In May, it decreased by 57 month-on-month compared to April. Compared with the same period last year, the number of films dropped by 75, and in May compared with May last year, it dropped by 71. If the number of projects filed this year is so small, what will happen to the market next year? This is the biggest trouble and problem currently facing. The most important thing in industrialization is content, and capital investment channels are also invested in content. If there is no content, follow-up investment will be impossible, and a complete closed loop of film promotion, advertising business, derivatives, licensed games, etc. cannot be formed.” At present, the overall film capital chain is short of money, but the investment in the first film is increasing, and the head effect has a driving effect on the film market, but experts also hope that investment will favor small and medium films, show diversified development, and avoid subject matter. single. It is reported that in the total box office of this year’s summer program, “Lone on the Moon” thriving, accounting for 30%, played the role of the mainstay. Liu Hongtao, general manager of Kaixin Twist, the producer of “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, said that Happy Twisted Twist is characterized by comedy, and audiences will like it, and investors will be more willing to bless it. However, this process is not all smooth sailing. The launch was in 2018. “It has been four and a half years now. It will take another half a year to recover the box office, so it will take five years in total. From a financial point of view, how to speed up the flow of funds also needs to be discussed.” Liu Hongtao also believes that , the mature film industry can not only rely on the box office, but must have a large number of derivatives and various sales revenue of copyright to balance the entire film investment and financing. The guests also said that now is the period when Chinese films need capital support the most. At this time, creators should not only launch high-quality content to enhance the confidence of capital, but also explore more financial products and investment cooperation models that fit the film industry. . See also Xu Jiaying re-exposes good news, "Protocols" is exposed and fans are turning over (Figure) | Golden Songs | Creation | Investment and financing have a significant impact on the development of the film industry Zhou Jiandong, vice chairman of the China Film Producers Association, said that investment and financing are very obvious to the development of the film industry. “Without funds, nothing can be done.” As for the context of the development of film industrialization, Zhou Jiandong used the experience of senior filmmakers. Experience has been sorted out. He said that the development of China‘s film industry started relatively late, and it has gone through three stages so far. The first stage is the transition from a planned economy to a market economy. Zhou Jiandong said: “Around 1996, there were only 15 film studios that could make films, and then the threshold for filming was lifted. At that time, five economic policies were formulated to provide support in terms of taxation, tax relief, subsidies, incentives, etc. In terms of this, it is a process of transitioning from a planned economy to a market economy.” He said that since 1994, films were released under a monopoly. After the monopoly was broken, the production unit itself could release films. After the reform of the theater system, These are the transformations of the production industry and the distribution industry. The second stage is the basic stage of film industrialization. Zhou Jiandong said that since 2002, there have been only 110 domestic films, only 800 million movie box office, and only 1,873 movie screens, so there is no industrialization at all. On December 11, 2001, China joined the WTO. In 2002, China‘s GDP increased by 8%. Under this situation, the “film industrialization” was proposed in 2003. “Based on this, the industry has been promoted from the perspective of laws and regulations.” The Law lasted 15 years, until September 1, 2016, the State Council executive meeting deliberated and passed, and formed the “People’s Republic of China Film Industry Promotion Law” implemented on March 1, 2017. By 2017, the box office reached 45.712 billion yuan , laying the foundation for the production industry.” The third stage is the embryonic stage of industrialization or the primary stage of industrialization. In 2014, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, together with seven ministries and commissions including the Ministry of Finance, the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration of Taxation, issued the document “Several Notices on Supporting the Development of Films”, giving preferential policies on taxation, financing, credit, etc., which was officially implemented in 2017. Chapter 4 of the “Film Law” provides a legal basis for the support and guarantee of the film industry, and the provisions on tax incentives, financial credit, insurance institutions, financing guarantee institutions, etc. The number of films produced reached 798 films, and in 2018 the film production reached 902 films.” focus on The four provinces and cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Zhejiang go hand in hand At the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit”, the “Beijing Film Investment and Financing Development Report” was also released. Zhu Yuqing said that the film market is gradually recovering, and although investment and financing institutions are still waiting to see the film, the capital in the industry has begun to gather together to warm up. Now film and television financing has begun to turn to financial institutions, and bank financing has become an important channel. Although Beijing’s top resources are concentrated and investment institutions have an advantage, Zhejiang’s film and television ecology is accelerating nationwide, and preliminary results have been achieved. “Zhejiang is a rising star in terms of the number of productions, box office output, and number of audiences.” Zhu Yuqing said that at present, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Shanghai are also promoting the development of films through various methods, “this has formed a situation in which the four provinces and cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Zhejiang are going hand in hand with fierce competition.” extend Zhang Ziyi and Liu Haoran talk about “peak performance” On August 16, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum was held, and Zhang Ziyi, Liu Haoran and others attended. For the “peak performance”, Zhang Ziyi thinks it is a performance that the audience will never forget, and Liu Haoran thinks it is a performance that can be retained. Zhang Ziyi said that “peak performance” has no quantitative indicators. Unlike sports competitions, whoever runs faster is the first. “Peak performance” cannot be achieved by one person’s energy, but is created collectively. As an actor, you need to create a state of flow for yourself, “The flow is to let you concentrate and go all out, you can’t have your entire emotions, thoughts, and distractions, and that kind of concentrated devotion requires the actor to do it. It’s there. Find a way to enter that state, calm your mind, and have no interference, you may create a state that you can’t imagine, which is something you, the director, and the screenwriter can’t presume.” Zhang Ziyi thinks that this may be the case. It can be called “peak performance”, and this kind of performance is hard to come by. Liu Haoran also believes that “peak performance” is a very subjective judgment, “I think ‘peak performance’ is a performance that can be retained, even if it is not a particularly good movie, but one of the scenes will still be available in five years and ten years. In retrospect. Actors should be integrated with the characters, directly piercing the hearts of the audience, and can stay in people’s memory. This is ‘peak performance’.” See also IMAX Releases "Jurassic World 3" China Limited Art Poster Dinosaur and IMAX Screen Ratio

Affected by the epidemic, the current film industry has been hit and fell into a certain predicament, and capital has also avoided risks. Where will the “poor money” film industry go? At the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit” of the 12th Beijing Film Festival held on August 15, industry veterans believed that this year was the most difficult year for the Chinese film market. However, there is also hope in the crisis. The guests said that now is a good time to invest in movies. The inflection point has come, and movie investment has entered the era on the right.

Get ready for the next bonus period

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critic Society, recalled: “In 2015, Chinese films increased by 48.6%. At that time, Chinese film funds entered the film industry at the speed of the ‘100-meter race’ regardless of cost. However, in early 2020 The emergence of the epidemic in 2022 has put the film industry in an embarrassing situation of shortage of funds and insufficient start of new projects, and ‘poor money’ has become a common phenomenon.”

Huang Qunfei, the executive deputy general manager of Huaxia Film, has been in the film industry for 35 years. Regarding the current film market, he said that wherever he could see, he was crying out for difficulty. However, Huang Qunfei believes that the fundamentals of the current film market are still there, and the stock audience and stock market are still very large, “According to the latest data from the State Film Administration, as of 10:27 on August 14, my country’s 2022 summer box office has reached 75.04%. 100 million yuan, surpassing the box office of 7.381 billion yuan in the summer of 2021. Among them, “Lone on the Moon” box office of 2.367 billion yuan, “Life Events” box office of 1.688 billion yuan, all met or exceeded expectations, not to mention, this is still currently closed in cinemas The number of theaters reached 3,223 and the number of screens closed for nearly 10,000 yuan.” Huang Qunfei said that it is difficult to raise film financing now, because the film is in recession, and the capital dividend period has passed, but this is only half right, “The last one The bonus period has passed, and we need to prepare for the next bonus period.”

Liu Ruifang, general manager of Zhenledao Culture Communication Co., Ltd., said that there are indeed many investors who are cautiously watching the film industry, but she believes that now is the best time to invest. Those who are willing to continue to take root in the film industry are already stalwarts in the industry, they are worthy of investment, and this is the best time for the film industry to mature slowly and open up to a cooperative mentality.”

Fan Zhizhong, executive director of Zhejiang University International Film and Television Development Research Institute, believes that when the de-bubble is accelerated, the turning point of the film has come. “Bona Films is about to be listed on the A-share market, which shows that the film industry is attracting a new round of investment.”

Enhancing the Confidence of Employers with High-quality Content

However, some problems faced by the film industry cannot be ignored and need to be improved and solved. Huang Qunfei is worried that there will be a shortage of film supply in the film market, and this problem will exist for a long time. Huang Qunfei said: “I did a search and found that in June, only 6 movies were launched in theaters, and in July it was 7. The number of project filings decreased year-on-year and month-on-month. In May, it decreased by 57 month-on-month compared to April. Compared with the same period last year, the number of films dropped by 75, and in May compared with May last year, it dropped by 71. If the number of projects filed this year is so small, what will happen to the market next year? This is the biggest trouble and problem currently facing. The most important thing in industrialization is content, and capital investment channels are also invested in content. If there is no content, follow-up investment will be impossible, and a complete closed loop of film promotion, advertising business, derivatives, licensed games, etc. cannot be formed.”

At present, the overall film capital chain is short of money, but the investment in the first film is increasing, and the head effect has a driving effect on the film market, but experts also hope that investment will favor small and medium films, show diversified development, and avoid subject matter. single.

It is reported that in the total box office of this year’s summer program, “Lone on the Moon” thriving, accounting for 30%, played the role of the mainstay. Liu Hongtao, general manager of Kaixin Twist, the producer of “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, said that Happy Twisted Twist is characterized by comedy, and audiences will like it, and investors will be more willing to bless it. However, this process is not all smooth sailing. The launch was in 2018. “It has been four and a half years now. It will take another half a year to recover the box office, so it will take five years in total. From a financial point of view, how to speed up the flow of funds also needs to be discussed.” Liu Hongtao also believes that , the mature film industry can not only rely on the box office, but must have a large number of derivatives and various sales revenue of copyright to balance the entire film investment and financing.

The guests also said that now is the period when Chinese films need capital support the most. At this time, creators should not only launch high-quality content to enhance the confidence of capital, but also explore more financial products and investment cooperation models that fit the film industry. .

Investment and financing have a significant impact on the development of the film industry

Zhou Jiandong, vice chairman of the China Film Producers Association, said that investment and financing are very obvious to the development of the film industry. “Without funds, nothing can be done.” As for the context of the development of film industrialization, Zhou Jiandong used the experience of senior filmmakers. Experience has been sorted out. He said that the development of China‘s film industry started relatively late, and it has gone through three stages so far.

The first stage is the transition from a planned economy to a market economy. Zhou Jiandong said: “Around 1996, there were only 15 film studios that could make films, and then the threshold for filming was lifted. At that time, five economic policies were formulated to provide support in terms of taxation, tax relief, subsidies, incentives, etc. In terms of this, it is a process of transitioning from a planned economy to a market economy.” He said that since 1994, films were released under a monopoly. After the monopoly was broken, the production unit itself could release films. After the reform of the theater system, These are the transformations of the production industry and the distribution industry.

The second stage is the basic stage of film industrialization. Zhou Jiandong said that since 2002, there have been only 110 domestic films, only 800 million movie box office, and only 1,873 movie screens, so there is no industrialization at all. On December 11, 2001, China joined the WTO. In 2002, China‘s GDP increased by 8%. Under this situation, the “film industrialization” was proposed in 2003. “Based on this, the industry has been promoted from the perspective of laws and regulations.” The Law lasted 15 years, until September 1, 2016, the State Council executive meeting deliberated and passed, and formed the “People’s Republic of China Film Industry Promotion Law” implemented on March 1, 2017. By 2017, the box office reached 45.712 billion yuan , laying the foundation for the production industry.”

The third stage is the embryonic stage of industrialization or the primary stage of industrialization. In 2014, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, together with seven ministries and commissions including the Ministry of Finance, the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration of Taxation, issued the document “Several Notices on Supporting the Development of Films”, giving preferential policies on taxation, financing, credit, etc., which was officially implemented in 2017. Chapter 4 of the “Film Law” provides a legal basis for the support and guarantee of the film industry, and the provisions on tax incentives, financial credit, insurance institutions, financing guarantee institutions, etc. The number of films produced reached 798 films, and in 2018 the film production reached 902 films.”

focus on

The four provinces and cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Zhejiang go hand in hand

At the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit”, the “Beijing Film Investment and Financing Development Report” was also released.

Zhu Yuqing said that the film market is gradually recovering, and although investment and financing institutions are still waiting to see the film, the capital in the industry has begun to gather together to warm up. Now film and television financing has begun to turn to financial institutions, and bank financing has become an important channel.

Although Beijing’s top resources are concentrated and investment institutions have an advantage, Zhejiang’s film and television ecology is accelerating nationwide, and preliminary results have been achieved. “Zhejiang is a rising star in terms of the number of productions, box office output, and number of audiences.”

Zhu Yuqing said that at present, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Shanghai are also promoting the development of films through various methods, “this has formed a situation in which the four provinces and cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Zhejiang are going hand in hand with fierce competition.”

extend

Zhang Ziyi and Liu Haoran talk about “peak performance”

On August 16, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum was held, and Zhang Ziyi, Liu Haoran and others attended. For the “peak performance”, Zhang Ziyi thinks it is a performance that the audience will never forget, and Liu Haoran thinks it is a performance that can be retained.

Zhang Ziyi said that “peak performance” has no quantitative indicators. Unlike sports competitions, whoever runs faster is the first. “Peak performance” cannot be achieved by one person’s energy, but is created collectively. As an actor, you need to create a state of flow for yourself, “The flow is to let you concentrate and go all out, you can’t have your entire emotions, thoughts, and distractions, and that kind of concentrated devotion requires the actor to do it. It’s there. Find a way to enter that state, calm your mind, and have no interference, you may create a state that you can’t imagine, which is something you, the director, and the screenwriter can’t presume.” Zhang Ziyi thinks that this may be the case. It can be called “peak performance”, and this kind of performance is hard to come by.

Liu Haoran also believes that “peak performance” is a very subjective judgment, “I think ‘peak performance’ is a performance that can be retained, even if it is not a particularly good movie, but one of the scenes will still be available in five years and ten years. In retrospect. Actors should be integrated with the characters, directly piercing the hearts of the audience, and can stay in people’s memory. This is ‘peak performance’.”