Source Title: Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum Held

On August 14th, the opening forum of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival – Film Power Forum was held in Yanqi Lake.Photo by Beijing News reporter Zheng Xinqia On August 13, the crew of the film “Changjin Lake” appeared at the Beijing International Film Festival as a “special honor” link.Photo by Beijing News reporter Guo Yanbing On August 13, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival opened at Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Beijing News reporter Guo Yanbing On August 14, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival “Film Power Forum – Forging a New Journey: Endless Light and Shadow, Burning Dreams in the Future” was held in Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Beijing Radio and Television Station, and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Yu Junsheng; Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the China Film Museum Chen Ling; Chinese filmmaker Yan Shaofei, Deputy Secretary and Secretary General of the Party Group of the Association, attended and delivered a speech. The forum was hosted by Li Daoxin, vice dean of Peking University School of Arts, doctoral tutor, and Yang Meizi, host of Beijing Radio and Television. Yu Junsheng said that cultural prosperity leads to prosperity of the country, and a strong culture leads to a strong nation. Film is an important pillar of a country’s cultural soft power. The construction of a strong film country has become the core direction of the future development of Chinese films. In the next five years, Chinese films need to plan strategically and further clarify the goals and paths for high-quality development, so as to achieve “remarkable film creation and production capacity, and outstanding masterpieces that demonstrate Chinese spirit, Chinese values, Chinese strength, and Chinese aesthetics.” , the scale of the film market dominated by domestic films leads the world, the film industry system and public relations service system are more perfect, a group of world-renowned film artists has been cultivated, and the discourse power and influence of Chinese films in the world film structure have been greatly improved.” Target. Chen Ling said that we should give full play to the role of the film museum as a bridge between the audience and the film industry, use the form that the masses like to hear, highlight the interaction and participation, and display the development process and achievements of the film festival on a regular basis, so as to promote a wider audience. The integration of cultural exchange and innovation enhances the continuous attraction, influence and appeal of the film festival, allowing more audiences to approach the film festival, participate in the film festival, and experience the beauty of light and shadow. Yan Shaofei said that the China Film Association will continue to give full play to its organizational advantages, strengthen its professional advantages, and innovate its work system. Together with filmmakers, it will adhere to the people-centered work orientation, go deep into life, and be rooted in the people. Under the guidance of ideology, with the joint efforts and unremitting struggle of Chinese filmmakers, the goal of becoming a film powerhouse will surely be realized as soon as possible. To use new technology to give a boost to film recovery, nutrition injection In the dialogue between industry representatives, the forum invited nine leaders of the Chinese film industry to review their achievements and talk about the development status of the film industry. Fu Ruoqing, chairman of China Film Group Corporation, chairman and general manager of China Film Co., Ltd., proposed that new technologies should be used to stimulate and nourish the film’s recovery, so that audiences would regard film as the ultimate enjoyment in the audio-visual field. Through the update and iteration of technology, it can bring Chinese films, especially promote the development of world films to a higher quality. Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI, believes that defining a good platform can be viewed from two aspects: one is that you can see a variety of content on this platform; the other is that a good platform provides channels for content Producers, creators, investors, etc. get due economic returns, so that they have the funds to play their feelings and create better and more works. Li Weiqiang, chairman of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., pointed out that Poly Culture is mainly offline, and through the combination of online and offline, the interaction of large and small screens, we can further combine the advantages of both parties to create more works. Wang Changtian, chairman of Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., revealed that Enlight Media is building a “mythical universe” for Chinese animation films. This film requires a very large world view. All character relationships and event nodes occur within this world view, but This is a very large project, which requires deep respect for Chinese traditional culture, a pious attitude, and a responsible attitude towards the future. Wang Jianer, chairman of Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd. and chairman of Shanghai Film Co., Ltd., said that in the next few years, Shanghai Film will continue to deepen its three major strategies of high-quality content, big IP development, and digital transformation, promoting cooperation through openness and innovation through innovation. We welcome more like-minded friends to join and support Shanghai Film. Wang Zhonglei, co-founder, vice chairman and CEO of Huayi Brothers Media Co., Ltd., said that in recent years, Huayi has been committed to researching how to continue to produce good films with artists and creators, so as to continue the ownership of good films. The commercial vitality of mass consumption of basic works. Yu Dong, founder and chairman of Bona Film Group Co., Ltd., looked back on Bona’s growth achievements and perseverance in the past ten years, and believes that with firm belief and never “laying down”, he can produce a significant work. Zhao Haicheng, chairman of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., said that, as a state-owned distribution company, Huaxia Distribution will focus on guiding and guiding the creators to express and feel the new era, ordinary people in real life and heroes among ordinary people. support. Bao Shenghua, general manager of Changying Group Co., Ltd. revealed that Changying is revamping old classic IPs, such as “Heroes and Sons” and “Shangganling”, and at the same time, it also plans to transform and innovate some animation movies in old IPs for the preferences of young people. . To work with love is a dream that never changes In addition, representatives of filmmakers who are active in front-line creation also conducted exchanges and dialogues on the achievements of Chinese film development based on their own experiences. Director Yin Li pointed out that in the process of the development of movies from a big country to a movie power, in addition to hardware and providing more theater audio-visual enjoyment, it is more about cultivating young talents. In the next five, ten years or even longer, this generation will Growing up is the mainstay of the real Chinese film and the most important foundation for building a film powerhouse. See also Manual Exposure: Yuichi Yoshii photographed SOFTHYPHEN's daily work | HYPEBEAST Actor Bai Baihe humbly ridiculed himself as a “primary school student” in the film industry, believing that film is the art of collaboration, and that an actor is just a soul worker. The skeleton of a movie must have a good screenwriter, and the flesh and blood needs to be created by lighting, art, clothing, etc. Many people work together to create it. It is an eternal dream to appear on the scene as a character and work with love! Art director Huo Tingxiao said that with the advancement of science and technology in recent years, the requirements for the aesthetic system of visualization have become higher and higher, and the challenges to visual creators have become greater and greater. In the new era, Chinese films will change from a big country to a To build a strong country, the most important thing is to cultivate the talent system, which is also his biggest mission. Editing director Zhou Xinxia believes that it is the editing skills of the film that make the style of the film. This style is not done by editing itself, but the feeling given by the elements of the director, screenwriter, photography, performance, and art. The skill, this skill can achieve the style of the film. The screenwriter and producer Gong Ge believes that the new process is having a new impact on the film. Science fiction is a specific type of technological and process innovation that is relatively easy to try. The team first understands the general style and content of the film, which also helps the team to be more calm when shooting on-site. “The Wandering Earth 2” is making some attempts. The movie will never have a completely consistent flow, but there will always be new and unimaginable things, which is also the part of his favorite movie. The guest host, Professor Li Daoxin, concluded that Chinese film has a group of leaders who are rational and full of emotion, have capital and art, have technology and pay attention to people. I believe that the dream of Chinese film from a big country to a powerful country will definitely be realized. “Film Power Forum – Forging a New Journey: Endless Light and Shadow, Burning Dreams in the Future” is rich in content, broad in vision, and innovative in thinking. In the collision of ideas and wisdom of filmmakers, it deeply discusses the development prospects of the film industry, and analyzes film creation. development trend. The guests are full of confidence in the development of China‘s film industry, and firmly believe that the film industry will be able to start a new situation in the changing situation, climb to new heights, and create greater glories. ■ Highlights of Beijing International Film Festival On August 13, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the State Film Administration and hosted by the China Central Radio and Television Station and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, was grandly opened at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, bringing the joy of reunion of light and shadow and continuing to help Chinese films are booming. The theme of this year’s film festival is “One Heart, One Heart”, and filmmakers will work together to engrave an extraordinary development process with new atmosphere and new inspiration.Beijing News reporter Zhou Huixiaowan ‘Temple of Heaven Award’ highlights international expression and Chinese narrative The international jury of the “Tiantan Award” appeared at the opening ceremony. Li Xuejian, chairman of the jury, said that the Beijing International Film Festival is part of a community with a shared future for mankind. Works, excellent filmmakers.” Jury members Guo Fan, Ke Wensi, Qin Hailu, and Wu Jing also came to the opening ceremony. Two foreign judges, Argentine director Lucezia Martel and Italian director Michelangelo Fran Martino, through video, It expresses the concentric expectations of filmmakers from all over the world to the future. The “Temple of Heaven Award” shortlisted films stood out from 1,450 global masterpieces registered. At the opening ceremony, Xie Fei and Hui Yinghong introduced four shortlisted works, “Indian Assassin”, “Swing”, “Our Homeland” and “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”. As a guest speaker, he introduced the four finalist works of “Speed ​​and Love”, “A Blind Man Who Wouldn’t Want to Watch “Titanic”, “Good Boss” and “Chasing the Moon”; Family”, “Jenny Hotline”, “Mom! “Four shortlisted works; Ge You and Wang Junkai recommended four shortlisted works of “Back to Tibet”, “Anatolian Leopard”, “Jay Beam” and “Entrance Exam”. The wonderful introductions of several presenters allowed the audience to see the diverse landscapes and rich philosophies of world films. As the opening film of this year’s Beijing Film Festival, director Er Dongsheng and producer Bai Jie of “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” starred in Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Luo Yichun, Ding Chengxin and Badema. Dongsheng invited the audience to watch this sincere work, “feeling the past of the republic engraved on the historical monument with great national love.” The nine main activities of the Beijing Film Festival promote the development of the industry The activities of this year’s Beijing Film Festival include the “Tiantan Award”, the opening ceremony and red carpet ceremony, Beijing screening, Beijing planning and theme forum, Beijing market, film carnival, college student film festival, closing ceremony and award ceremony, “Film +” 9 It will continue to cooperate with iQIYI to hold the two-week “Northern Film Festival on the Cloud” online. Among them, the “Beijing Screening” unit, which is “see you or leave” with movie fans, has selected more than 100 excellent Chinese and foreign film works, and launched a special plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The series of events planned by Beijing and themed forums are led by the theme of building a strong film country to help the healthy and high-quality development of China‘s film industry. Three master classes will be held, including Li Xuejian, Ke Wensi and Er Dongsheng. “Beijing Market” explores new talents and works to stimulate creativity through project venture capital, venture capital training camps and other activities, and organizes a series of exchange activities within the industry. “Film+” activities are rich in creativity, and “Weibo Movie Night”, “Beijing International Sports Film Week” and “China·Beijing Movie Night” will all debut as activities of the Beijing Film Festival for the first time. The “camping club” in the movie carnival will fully bring young filmmakers and fans closer… Beijing has a profound accumulation of film culture, and after 12 years of experience, the Beijing International Film Festival has gone further in professionalism, authority, and internationalization, injecting new impetus and vitality into the development of Chinese films and world films. The festival will inspire richer artistic creation, record more unforgettable history, magnify and greater national spirit, facilitate wider cultural exchanges, and bring enthusiasm and emotion beyond the film itself to the global audience. See also Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years

On August 14th, the opening forum of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival – Film Power Forum was held in Yanqi Lake.Photo by Beijing News reporter Zheng Xinqia

On August 13, the crew of the film “Changjin Lake” appeared at the Beijing International Film Festival as a “special honor” link.Photo by Beijing News reporter Guo Yanbing

On August 13, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival opened at Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Beijing News reporter Guo Yanbing

On August 14, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival “Film Power Forum – Forging a New Journey: Endless Light and Shadow, Burning Dreams in the Future” was held in Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Beijing Radio and Television Station, and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Yu Junsheng; Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the China Film Museum Chen Ling; Chinese filmmaker Yan Shaofei, Deputy Secretary and Secretary General of the Party Group of the Association, attended and delivered a speech. The forum was hosted by Li Daoxin, vice dean of Peking University School of Arts, doctoral tutor, and Yang Meizi, host of Beijing Radio and Television.

Yu Junsheng said that cultural prosperity leads to prosperity of the country, and a strong culture leads to a strong nation. Film is an important pillar of a country’s cultural soft power. The construction of a strong film country has become the core direction of the future development of Chinese films. In the next five years, Chinese films need to plan strategically and further clarify the goals and paths for high-quality development, so as to achieve “remarkable film creation and production capacity, and outstanding masterpieces that demonstrate Chinese spirit, Chinese values, Chinese strength, and Chinese aesthetics.” , the scale of the film market dominated by domestic films leads the world, the film industry system and public relations service system are more perfect, a group of world-renowned film artists has been cultivated, and the discourse power and influence of Chinese films in the world film structure have been greatly improved.” Target.

Chen Ling said that we should give full play to the role of the film museum as a bridge between the audience and the film industry, use the form that the masses like to hear, highlight the interaction and participation, and display the development process and achievements of the film festival on a regular basis, so as to promote a wider audience. The integration of cultural exchange and innovation enhances the continuous attraction, influence and appeal of the film festival, allowing more audiences to approach the film festival, participate in the film festival, and experience the beauty of light and shadow.

Yan Shaofei said that the China Film Association will continue to give full play to its organizational advantages, strengthen its professional advantages, and innovate its work system. Together with filmmakers, it will adhere to the people-centered work orientation, go deep into life, and be rooted in the people. Under the guidance of ideology, with the joint efforts and unremitting struggle of Chinese filmmakers, the goal of becoming a film powerhouse will surely be realized as soon as possible.

To use new technology to give a boost to film recovery, nutrition injection

In the dialogue between industry representatives, the forum invited nine leaders of the Chinese film industry to review their achievements and talk about the development status of the film industry.

Fu Ruoqing, chairman of China Film Group Corporation, chairman and general manager of China Film Co., Ltd., proposed that new technologies should be used to stimulate and nourish the film’s recovery, so that audiences would regard film as the ultimate enjoyment in the audio-visual field. Through the update and iteration of technology, it can bring Chinese films, especially promote the development of world films to a higher quality.

Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI, believes that defining a good platform can be viewed from two aspects: one is that you can see a variety of content on this platform; the other is that a good platform provides channels for content Producers, creators, investors, etc. get due economic returns, so that they have the funds to play their feelings and create better and more works.

Li Weiqiang, chairman of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., pointed out that Poly Culture is mainly offline, and through the combination of online and offline, the interaction of large and small screens, we can further combine the advantages of both parties to create more works.

Wang Changtian, chairman of Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., revealed that Enlight Media is building a “mythical universe” for Chinese animation films. This film requires a very large world view. All character relationships and event nodes occur within this world view, but This is a very large project, which requires deep respect for Chinese traditional culture, a pious attitude, and a responsible attitude towards the future.

Wang Jianer, chairman of Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd. and chairman of Shanghai Film Co., Ltd., said that in the next few years, Shanghai Film will continue to deepen its three major strategies of high-quality content, big IP development, and digital transformation, promoting cooperation through openness and innovation through innovation. We welcome more like-minded friends to join and support Shanghai Film.

Wang Zhonglei, co-founder, vice chairman and CEO of Huayi Brothers Media Co., Ltd., said that in recent years, Huayi has been committed to researching how to continue to produce good films with artists and creators, so as to continue the ownership of good films. The commercial vitality of mass consumption of basic works.

Yu Dong, founder and chairman of Bona Film Group Co., Ltd., looked back on Bona’s growth achievements and perseverance in the past ten years, and believes that with firm belief and never “laying down”, he can produce a significant work.

Zhao Haicheng, chairman of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., said that, as a state-owned distribution company, Huaxia Distribution will focus on guiding and guiding the creators to express and feel the new era, ordinary people in real life and heroes among ordinary people. support.

Bao Shenghua, general manager of Changying Group Co., Ltd. revealed that Changying is revamping old classic IPs, such as “Heroes and Sons” and “Shangganling”, and at the same time, it also plans to transform and innovate some animation movies in old IPs for the preferences of young people. .

To work with love is a dream that never changes

In addition, representatives of filmmakers who are active in front-line creation also conducted exchanges and dialogues on the achievements of Chinese film development based on their own experiences.

Director Yin Li pointed out that in the process of the development of movies from a big country to a movie power, in addition to hardware and providing more theater audio-visual enjoyment, it is more about cultivating young talents. In the next five, ten years or even longer, this generation will Growing up is the mainstay of the real Chinese film and the most important foundation for building a film powerhouse.

Actor Bai Baihe humbly ridiculed that he was still a “primary school student” in the film industry, believing that film is the art of cooperation, and the actor is just a soul worker. The skeleton of a movie must have a good screenwriter, and the flesh and blood needs to be created by lighting, art, clothing, etc. Many people work together to create it. It is an eternal dream to appear on the scene as a character and work with love!

Art director Huo Tingxiao said that with the advancement of science and technology in recent years, the requirements for the aesthetic system of visualization have become higher and higher, and the challenges to visual creators have become greater and greater. In the new era, Chinese films will change from a big country to a To build a strong country, the most important thing is to cultivate the talent system, which is also his biggest mission.

Editing director Zhou Xinxia believes that it is the editing skills of the film that make the style of the film. This style is not done by editing itself, but the feeling given by the elements of the director, screenwriter, photography, performance, and art. The skill, this skill can achieve the style of the film.

The screenwriter and producer Gong Ge believes that the new process is having a new impact on the film. Science fiction is a specific type of technological and process innovation that is relatively easy to try. The team first understands the general style and content of the film, which also helps the team to be more calm when shooting on-site. “The Wandering Earth 2” is making some attempts. The movie will never have a completely consistent flow, but there will always be new and unimaginable things, which is also the part of his favorite movie.

The guest host, Professor Li Daoxin, concluded that Chinese film has a group of leaders who are rational and full of emotion, have capital and art, have technology and pay attention to people. I believe that the dream of Chinese film from a big country to a powerful country will definitely be realized.

“Film Power Forum – Forging a New Journey: Endless Light and Shadow, Burning Dreams in the Future” is rich in content, broad in vision, and innovative in thinking. In the collision of ideas and wisdom of filmmakers, it deeply discusses the development prospects of the film industry, and analyzes film creation. development trend. The guests are full of confidence in the development of China‘s film industry, and firmly believe that the film industry will be able to start a new situation in the changing situation, climb to new heights, and create greater glories.

■ Highlights of Beijing International Film Festival

On August 13, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the State Film Administration and hosted by the China Central Radio and Television Station and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, was grandly opened at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, bringing the joy of reunion of light and shadow and continuing to help Chinese films are booming. The theme of this year’s film festival is “One Heart, One Heart”, and filmmakers will work together to engrave an extraordinary development process with new atmosphere and new inspiration.Beijing News reporter Zhou Huixiaowan

‘Temple of Heaven Award’ highlights international expression and Chinese narrative

The international jury of the “Tiantan Award” appeared at the opening ceremony. Li Xuejian, chairman of the jury, said that the Beijing International Film Festival is part of a community with a shared future for mankind. Works, excellent filmmakers.”

Jury members Guo Fan, Ke Wensi, Qin Hailu, and Wu Jing also came to the opening ceremony. Two foreign judges, Argentine director Lucezia Martel and Italian director Michelangelo Fran Martino, through video, It expresses the concentric expectations of filmmakers from all over the world to the future.

The “Temple of Heaven Award” shortlisted films stood out from 1,450 global masterpieces registered. At the opening ceremony, Xie Fei and Hui Yinghong introduced four shortlisted works, “Indian Assassin”, “Swing”, “Our Homeland” and “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”. As a guest speaker, he introduced the four finalist works of “Speed ​​and Love”, “A Blind Man Who Wouldn’t Want to Watch “Titanic”, “Good Boss” and “Chasing the Moon”; Family”, “Jenny Hotline”, “Mom! “Four shortlisted works; Ge You and Wang Junkai recommended four shortlisted works of “Back to Tibet”, “Anatolian Leopard”, “Jay Beam” and “Entrance Exam”. The wonderful introductions of several presenters allowed the audience to see the diverse landscapes and rich philosophies of world films.

As the opening film of this year’s Beijing Film Festival, director Er Dongsheng and producer Bai Jie of “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” starred in Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Luo Yichun, Ding Chengxin and Badema. Dongsheng invited the audience to watch this sincere work, “feeling the past of the republic engraved on the historical monument with great national love.”

The nine main activities of the Beijing Film Festival promote the development of the industry

The activities of this year’s Beijing Film Festival include the “Tiantan Award”, the opening ceremony and red carpet ceremony, Beijing screening, Beijing planning and theme forum, Beijing market, film carnival, college student film festival, closing ceremony and award ceremony, “Film +” 9 It will continue to cooperate with iQIYI to hold the two-week “Northern Film Festival on the Cloud” online.

Among them, the “Beijing Screening” unit, which is “see you or leave” with movie fans, has selected more than 100 excellent Chinese and foreign film works, and launched a special plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The series of events planned by Beijing and themed forums are led by the theme of building a strong film country to help the healthy and high-quality development of China‘s film industry. Three master classes will be held, including Li Xuejian, Ke Wensi and Er Dongsheng. “Beijing Market” explores new talents and works to stimulate creativity through project venture capital, venture capital training camps and other activities, and organizes a series of exchange activities within the industry. “Film+” activities are rich in creativity, and “Weibo Movie Night”, “Beijing International Sports Film Week” and “China·Beijing Movie Night” will all debut as activities of the Beijing Film Festival for the first time. The “camping club” in the movie carnival will fully bring young filmmakers and fans closer…

Beijing has a profound accumulation of film culture, and after 12 years of experience, the Beijing International Film Festival has gone further in professionalism, authority, and internationalization, injecting new impetus and vitality into the development of Chinese films and world films. The festival will inspire richer artistic creation, record more unforgettable history, magnify and greater national spirit, facilitate wider cultural exchanges, and bring enthusiasm and emotion beyond the film itself to the global audience.