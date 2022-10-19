Original title: From conductors, soloists, singers, composers to music managers to provide top display opportunities for Chinese music talents (introduction)

Beijing International Music Festival “hears” the future here (theme)

The cultivation of talents has its time cycle and cannot be accomplished overnight. The music festival has gone through a quarter of a century in 2022. Looking back, it has been fruitful. From conductors, soloists, singers, composers, orchestras, to music managers, the Beijing International Music Festival provides a broad platform and top display opportunities for Chinese music talents. It is precisely this point that enables the festival to stand out among many art institutions of the same type and achieve real specialization, internationalization and professionalization. The support and guidance of young musicians demonstrates the courage, vision and responsibility of the Beijing International Music Festival.

Courage: Trust Without Limits

Just imagine, how much courage does it take to hand over an internationally renowned music stage to a fledgling young musician? The core of this extraordinary courage is actually trust, trust in young people, trust in their artistic vision, and trust in their future development. Trust is a fine tradition in an industry where music needs to be passed on from generation to generation. “To be fair, we grew up only by being trusted. This kind of trust and support is a good tradition. You can imagine what age He Zhanhao and Chen Gang were when they created “The Liang Zhu”. Recalling my own growth process, that year It was also Mr. Li Delun and Mr. Huang Xiaotong who took us to learn a lot.” In the opinion of Yu Long, chairman of the Beijing International Music Festival Art Committee, it is his responsibility and the responsibility of the music festival to pass on this success.

In 1998, Yang Yang, a conducting student at the Central Conservatory of Music who had not yet graduated, was invited by the Beijing International Music Festival to collaborate with Spanish classical guitar master Enrique José on the stage of the first music festival to start his career. In 2000, Yang Yang served as conductor and collaborated with a number of emerging musicians from the Central Conservatory of Music to bring a performance that paid tribute to Bach with modern experimental methods. In 2001, at the Olympic-themed concert at the Beijing International Music Festival, Yang Yangyong took on a heavy responsibility, helming the China Philharmonic Orchestra, and used music as a gift for the Olympics. Yang Yang, who has gradually grown into a leader among the current Mesozoic conductors, has become a frequent visitor to the Beijing International Music Festival, and has held the baton in important performances for many times.

In 2002, long before Lang Lang’s whirlwind swept the world, the Beijing International Music Festival invited him to the stage to collaborate with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra under the command of master Lorraine Mazel on the famous song “La Two”. In 2007, Lang Lang performed 8 concerts with 7 orchestras at the 10th anniversary feast of the music festival, playing a total of 10 concertos, becoming a well-deserved star of the session.

In 2009, Lin Daye, a young man who just graduated from the conductor major of the Berlin Conservatory of Music, received a call and invited him to collaborate with the China Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Mi Duoli. Once again, the festival offered an olive branch to young musicians. This was the first time that the China Philharmonic Orchestra cooperated with conductors born in the 1980s, and the concert was a great success. The following year, Lin Daye made another appearance and single-handedly completed the Asian premiere of Zhou Long’s opera “Legend of the White Snake” jointly commissioned by the Beijing International Music Festival and the Boston Opera House and won the Pulitzer Prize. The music festival has nothing to do with young musicians. The retained trust is evident.

In the same year, the Beijing International Music Festival invited Zhang Haochen, winner of the Van Cliburn Piano Competition, to make his domestic debut after winning the award, which opened Zhang Haochen’s golden performer career for the next ten years. In 2011, Shen Yang, a rising vocal star who received much attention at the time, took the stage at the Music Festival. In the series commemorating the centenary of Mahler’s death, Shen Yang’s special concert of art songs was quite eye-catching.

In 2018, at the press conference of the 21st Beijing International Music Festival, Yu Long officially announced his resignation as artistic director, and handed over the baton to the young director Zou Shuang. This move is not simply the handover of the post of artistic director, but the music festival has extended the tradition of vigorously supporting young music talents from the front to the background, and cultivated and nurtured new artistic management leaders through internal “potential mining”. , which also proves from another perspective that after years of mature operation, the Beijing International Music Festival, under the leadership of Mr. Yu Long, has the courage to innovate and practice, and has created a management system that is in line with international standards and in line with China‘s national conditions. The operation mechanism and talent reserve system strictly follow the professional operation mode, and fully provide growth space and platform for young people. It is precisely by virtue of its broad international stage vision, keen artistic exploration spirit and brand-new concept that under the leadership of Zou Shuang, Beijing International Music Festival has created a unique and unique “new and cutting-edge unit” section, which has greatly improved the performance of the music festival. The diversity and forward-looking of the repertoire continue to bring fresh artistic experience to the festival. All this is possible because of the unrestricted trust of the Beijing International Music Festival in young people.

From Lang Lang, Shen Yang, Zhang Haochen to Yang Yang, Lin Daye to Zou Shuang, from performers to conductors to art managers, this string of famous names in the classical music world all came from the Beijing International Music Festival. stage. While witnessing their artistic achievements today, it should not be forgotten that the confidence of the daring Beijing International Music Festival has laid the foundation for their successful artistic career.

Vision: Art without limits

At the beginning of its establishment, the Beijing International Music Festival boldly handed over the stage to these young musicians with artistic vision. As Yu Long, chairman of the festival’s art committee, said: “Young performers’ self-confidence needs to be learned from repeated experiences. Acquiring. When they practice live, having a positive awareness of imperfection, accepting it and finding ways to change it, is the most precious part of art.”

In 2018, the opera stage of the Beijing International Music Festival changed from the previous practice of focusing on the classic repertoires of the 19th and 20th centuries, but selected all contemporary repertoires born in the new century, which became the most “new” section of the current music festival. As an exclusive commissioned work for the festival, rookie Chinese composer Wang Feinan collaborated with artistic director Zou Shuang to turn Monteverdi’s Late Renaissance and Early Baroque Orfeo into an immersive opera. In the opera “The Journey of the Prodigal Son” to be staged in 2021, young singer Han Yinpei plays the difficult role of Barba for the first time in the strong lineup composed of young singers. The emerging power of Chinese opera was displayed on the stage of the Beijing International Music Festival.

In 2019, the Beijing International Music Festival once again showed its advanced artistic vision and sharp vision. Composers Zhou Tian and Du Yun, who also appeared on the stage of the festival, are the outstanding young Chinese composers. In 2017, Du Yun won the Pulitzer Prize for her opera “Angel’s Bone”. This opera focusing on social reality shows Du Yun’s current consciousness and “conscience” as an artist. Vocal and instrumental elements and a wide range of musical styles are incorporated into this modern social fable. Zhou Tian, ​​as the first Chinese nominee as a Grammy composer, is a model representative of global cultural pluralism in the 21st century. The creations of young composers such as Wang Feinan, Du Yun, and Zhou Tian have an international vision. Most of their works reflect the fusion of multiple musical vocabularies, representing the creative direction of Chinese music and even global classical music.

Yu Long said, “Beijing International Music Festival should provide opportunities for every generation of composers. For today’s composers, they are parallel to the world‘s artistic frontier. If there are great Chinese composers who appear in the world music scene, it may be It’s in this younger generation.”

Responsibility: no limit in the future

In addition to courage and vision, Beijing International Music Festival’s support for young musicians is more of a responsibility and responsibility, shouldering the career development of young musicians and the future prospects of Chinese music. Since 2017, the Beijing International Music Festival, which is about to enter its fifth five-year period, has established the “Nestle Cup – BMF Young Musician Award”. So far, dozens of outstanding young musicians have won this honor. to more stages.

In 2020, in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, the Beijing International Music Festival invited piano master Buchbinder to perform the full set of Beethoven’s piano sonatas and concertos in the past program planning, and newly planned to launch Beethoven’s violin and piano sonatas Complete works. Beijing International Music Festival chose this high-profile series of concerts to push young performers to the C position. Lin Ruifeng and other ten young performers showed the charm of classical music masterpieces and the vitality of young musicians. At the closing concert of the year, five 20-year-old musicians Liu Shen, Yu Mingyue, Lin Ruifeng, Ouyang Nana, Ju Xiaofu and the 20th anniversary of the China Philharmonic Orchestra performed the theme “We were born in 2000”. It once again demonstrates the Beijing International Music Festival’s commitment to the future of music.

In 2021, the 20-year-old runner-up of the Khachaturian International Conducting Competition and the young conductor Jin Yukuang will join hands with the Neoclassical Chamber Orchestra, whose members are “post-00s” on average, to stage the Beijing International Music Festival. The vision brought many wonderful performances. (Lun Bing）