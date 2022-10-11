The Opera “Farewell” by the commissioned composer Ye Xiaogang

On October 6, the symphonic dance “Legend of the Great Sage”, initiated and created by Beijing International Music Festival and jointly commissioned by Beijing International Music Festival and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, was the world premiere of Liu Suola’s Friends Band and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. . The commission list of the Beijing International Music Festival has added new works, 22 commissioned works, which record the history of China‘s music industry attracting world attention, and carry the frequency of Chinese voices on the world stage. From the initial idea of ​​paying tribute to the century of Chinese animation, to rewriting the music based on the classic animation “Havoc in Heaven”, to reinterpreting the classics with dance music that is popular in the world, as a new commissioned work for the 25th anniversary of the music festival, “The Legend of the Great Sage” “Use music to share happiness, spread culture, and promote feelings.

As the first professional and international music festival in China, in the course of 25 years of development, it has subtly rooted many important artistic concepts in the hearts of the music industry and the majority of music lovers, thus completely changing the Chinese classical music industry , and even the style of the stage art field. Among the many concepts practiced and disseminated by the music festival, the “Chinese concept” has particularly important significance and value. It is not only an important measure in the process of the music festival building a platform for the exchange of music and culture between the East and the West, but also a realization of “letting the world listen to the voice of China“. “The only way to this magnificent goal. On September 24, the 25th anniversary celebration performance of the Beijing International Music Festival – the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” premiered in Beijing. As a tribute to history and a tribute to the era, it is closely connected with the deep genes of Chinese history and culture in terms of subject matter, and reflects the integration and dialogue between Chinese music and Western symphony in its presentation form. , the artistic concept of creating a “Chinese concept” coincides with each other.

Show Chinese voice to the world

From intensive performances to new commissions

The Beijing International Music Festival is the first art institution in China to explicitly put forward the “Chinese concept”. This concept was officially opened to the public at the 5th Music Festival in 2002, but in fact it has accumulated a lot before. When the first music festival was held in 1998, Chinese music works and Chinese musicians were placed in a very important position. The music festival never for a moment ignored the importance of Chinese music because of its pursuit of Western music classics and international art masters. In 1999, the festival clearly put forward “Chinese characteristics” as the guiding concept for future long-term development.

At the 5th Beijing International Music Festival in 2002, renowned Chinese composers Ye Xiaogang and Chen Qigang held special concerts titled “Chinese Feelings” and “Butterfly Loves Flowers” respectively, which marked the “Chinese” Concept” debuted. With their outstanding artistic talents and unique aesthetic personalities, the two composers have combined the profound Chinese cultural heritage and cutting-edge symphonic music vocabulary. The works are based on the large-scale orchestra and skillfully add bel canto singing, national instrumental music and traditional music. The elements of opera make oriental culture glow with new brilliance. Especially worth mentioning are the three works of composer Chen Qigang’s special concert, two of which were premiered in China, and the “Gone Time”, which will be favored by the international music scene in the future, will be premiered in the world. The “Let Chinese Opera Come Home”, which was newly launched in 2003, is to allow more audiences to hear and see the hard work and exploration of Chinese artists in the field of opera. borne fruit.

“Music is actually the most intuitive way to let the world understand China. It does not have language as a barrier to understanding, and people can talk freely in the notes. We have been talking about letting Chinese works go to the world, which means that there must be a large number of works, only ‘Liang Zhu’ and ‘Yellow River’ are not enough. It is necessary to encourage Chinese composers, to actively commission their creations, to give good works more performance opportunities, and to help them go to the world.” Yu, the chairman of the Beijing International Music Festival Art Committee and master conductor Yu Long has shared this view with the media many times, and it is precisely under the guidance of this concept that the Beijing International Music Festival has quickly completed an important transition from “work exhibition and performance” to “commissioned creation”.

In 2007, the composer Tan Dun specially created and adapted “The Four Mysterious Roads of Marco Polo” for the tenth anniversary of the Beijing International Music Festival. In 2010, the Beijing International Music Festival and the Boston Opera jointly commissioned the composer Zhou Long to create the opera “The Legend of the White Snake”, which ushered in its Asian premiere on the stage of the music festival. It has been well received by audiences around the world, and was awarded the “Pulitzer Prize for Music” in 2011. This is the first time a Chinese musician has won this heavy honor, and it can be regarded as an important milestone in the creation and dissemination of Chinese music. Also in 2010, composer Ye Xiaogang’s opera “Farewell”, commissioned by the music festival, ushered in its world premiere. Inspired by the Chinese film classic “Farewell My Concubine”, this opera expresses the past of Liyuan with opera techniques. The wonderful works touched countless audiences.

There is still a long list of “commissions” for the Beijing International Music Festival to deliver Chinese musicians… In the 20 years since its inception, the “Chinese Concept” has run through the development of the Beijing International Music Festival, and has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people because of the festival’s unremitting persistence. , it is condensed in wonderful performances and engraved in a series of excellent new works.

in world languages

Enrich the connotation of “Chinese music”

Music represents the cultural features of a nation and a country; and “Chinese music” is destined to be as rich as China‘s history and humanities.

In the past 25 years, the Beijing International Music Festival has presented “Chinese music” in an all-round way, perhaps beyond the imagination of many people. The first music festival in 1998 chose to present a special session of “Famous Chinese Traditional Music” in the Garden of Prince Gong’s Mansion. Zhang Hongyan, Deng Jiandong, Dai Ya and other famous folk music artists took turns to perform on the stage, making the audience feast for the ears. This kind of folk music scene has appeared on the stage of the music festival many times since then. Pipa master Liu Dehai, Guqin master Li Xiangting, and erhu master Chen Jun all held a sensational solo performance at the music festival.

The origins of Chinese opera and music festivals are even more profound. The “Youth Edition” Kunqu Opera classic “Peony Pavilion”, which is popular all over the world, the handed down classic Kunqu Opera “Peach Blossom Fan”, the traditional Pingju repertoire “Qiankun Belt” with symphonic elements, and the new edition The large-scale Peking Opera “The Lady General of the Yang Family” and the new Peking Opera “The Wilderness” adapted by the Taipei New Opera Troupe based on the drama classics… Incorporating the national art treasures into the Chinese music section for promotion is the direction that the Beijing International Music Festival has practiced for many years. .

As with the concept of opera art, mere “presentation” is not the end of the festival’s artistic mission. As Yu Long, chairman of the Beijing International Music Festival Art Committee, emphasized, “The music festival is not a show, but it must be planned and presented with a clear theme, ideas and concepts.” There are more and more artistic practices and stage works that “integrate China and the West”. They have greatly expanded the concept of Chinese music and left valuable artistic attempts.

Top-notch presentation of outstanding works

Master groups favor Chinese masterpieces

In 2017, at the closing concert of the 20th Beijing International Music Festival, the world premiere of composer Chen Qigang’s new violin concerto “Sorrow and Happiness” was performed by the world-renowned Russian violin master Maxim Vengerov. . “This is a very challenging work that requires excellent technique and keen musical perception, and I was moved by it” – this is the evaluation of Vengerov, and he and conductor Yu Long also contributed to this work. The work was recorded for the first time and released by Universal Music DG. One year later, in the final of the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition, “Sorrow and Happiness” became the designated entry, and Master Vengerov sat on the jury.

In 2019, Europe’s top Mahler Chamber Orchestra presented a special concert of contemporary music on the stage of the 22nd Beijing International Music Festival with a condensed orchestra. Composers Zhou Tian, ​​Chen Qigang and Du Yun’s many works in turn. At the appearance, the emerging conductor Vicente Alberola spoke highly of the creation of Chinese contemporary music: “Every orchestra player was fully engaged in the rehearsal, and we felt the outstanding talent of Chinese musicians.”

With the efforts of the Beijing International Music Festival, the masters and famous troupes not only paid attention to Chinese music works, but also recognized the value of Chinese music from the bottom of their hearts.

“We not only want to commemorate Western music masters, but also Chinese masters… This is our exploration from the perspective of ‘Masters and Commemoration’, not to look at a certain master in isolation, but to put him In the coordinates of historical inheritance, his irreplaceable artistic value is highlighted.” This is 2021, when Yu Long, chairman of the Music Festival Art Committee, was interpreting the theme and program planning of the “Masters and Commemoration” of the 24th Beijing International Music Festival. sincere expression. In this year, the works of Chinese composers such as Guo Wenjing, Chen Qigang, Tan Dun, Ding Shande, etc. appeared in the same performance, and they were arranged in the same performance with the works of Western music masters such as Saint-Saëns, Stravinsky, Mahler, etc., to complete the meaning long conversation. This is also reminiscent of the dazzling moment in the 11th Beijing International Music Festival in 2011, when the full set of Mahler symphonies shocked the music world. Composer Ye Xiaogang’s “Song of the Earth” was placed alongside Mahler’s masterpiece of the same name In the concert, the musical dialogue that spanned a hundred years, subtly demonstrated the tolerance and generosity of Chinese culture, and made every listener’s cultural pride arise spontaneously.

“Women’s Trilogy”, “Sun and Moon Mountain”, “Life Like a Play”, “The Moment of Peking Opera”, “Fire Festival – War and Peace”… and the 25th anniversary celebration performance of Beijing International Music Festival – symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” , which are the notes written by Chinese musicians, and are also passed on to every audience through the passionate interpretation of Chinese artists.

From providing an international stage for traditional Chinese music works to promoting Chinese musicians to speak on the world stage and telling Chinese stories well in world languages, the concept of China has become not only the expression of national voices or the presentation of Chinese characteristics, but also the concept of China. Connect with the world, replace one-way display with equal collision and communication, and let the world audience and music fans understand China. Every year, the festival integrates new vitality into the “Chinese concept” to stimulate its continuous vitality and new ideas.

The Beijing International Music Festival in the name of “international” has a Chinese heart that will never change. It is this original heart that is destined to move forward with the music festival and the rise of Chinese culture.

