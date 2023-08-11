Beijing International Music Festival Returns with Youthful Energy and New Experiences

Beijing International Music Festival to Launch in September for the First Time on a Biennial Schedule

On August 9th, the 25th/26th Beijing International Music Festival announced that it will open on September 22nd and close on October 15th. This marks the first time that the festival will meet the audience in a biennial session. Spanning over 24 days, the music festival will feature 25 music performances of various types and rich connotations, covering multiple performance forms such as Chinese premiere operas, new commissioned works, solo and chamber music, and visual symphony concerts.

This year’s festival will bring together musician groups from China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other countries, with a special focus on the youthful vitality of the current classical music world and the connotation of classical music culture.

Under the theme of “Total Future,” the Beijing International Music Festival aims to support young musicians and create a new experience of classical music culture. The festival will present this theme in a multi-dimensional manner of “Music·Youth·Future·Attitude,” aiming to provide a platform for young musicians to showcase their talents and communicate with audiences. The festival also plans to explore new directions by combining classical music culture with modern technology and media, integrating into urban life, and creating a new atmosphere for a wider range of citizens to participate in classical music culture.

This year’s lineup includes a number of young musicians such as Lin Bing, who combines singing, composition, and cello performance, young conductors Jin Yukuang, Sun Yifan, Yu Ji, young performers Mei Diyang, Mo Mo, Lin Ruifeng, Ju Xiaofu, Sun Jiayi, Zhang Haotian, Nie Jiapeng, and young singers Wang Yunpeng, Liu Shen, Han Yinpei, among others. These young talents will appear throughout the various performance series of the festival.

The festival will also feature collaborations between young musicians and renowned international ensembles. For example, young viola player Mei Diyang will join the Berlin Philharmonic Baroque Soloist Ensemble on stage, and young violinist Lin Ruifeng will perform with the London Sinfonietta. Additionally, jazz talent Lin Bing will collaborate with the China Philharmonic Orchestra for the first time.

In terms of opera performances, the Beijing International Music Festival and Dahua City Art Center will jointly produce the Chinese premiere of Haydn’s opera “The World of the Moon,” while the British “Sound Theatre” will create a new adaptation of Bartok’s opera “Blue Beard’s Castle.” Composer Hao Weiya’s first sci-fi opera “Seven Days” in China will also be staged, using the semi-stage form as a future different space to trigger reflections on the meaning of human existence.

In addition to offering wonderful performances, the festival will uphold the principle of public welfare. It will launch a series of public welfare performances and activities such as children’s concerts, master classes, guided tours, public rehearsals, and artist talks to engage with the audience during the festival.

The Beijing Music Festival has always been at the forefront of innovation in the Chinese art scene. This year, the festival aims to bring classical music to a wider audience. By involving enthusiastic young musicians, the festival hopes to break the traditional viewing mode and further integrate music into our way of life, providing audiences with more ways to engage with classical music culture.

The Beijing International Music Festival is set to be a grand celebration of classical music, showcasing the talents of both established and emerging musicians while fostering a deeper appreciation for classical music among the audience.

