On February 6th, Beijing People’s Art Institute held a memorial meeting for performing artist Comrade Zheng Rong in the rehearsal hall on the first floor. Members of the leadership team, old leaders, performers and representatives of relatives and friends of Beijing People’s Art Academy attended the memorial meeting, and shared with Comrade Zheng Rong Bit by bit of memories in work and life, we cherish the memory of this senior artist.

The memorial meeting was presided over by Zhou Tong, vice president of Beijing People’s Art, and Wang Wenguang, secretary of the party group of Beijing People’s Art, and Feng Yuanzheng, president of Beijing People’s Art, delivered speeches respectively. Many theater colleagues, relatives and friends who have had close contact with Comrade Zheng Rong in work and life spoke in turn.

Wang Wenguang, party secretary of Beijing People’s Arts Group, reviewed Comrade Zheng Rong’s artistic achievements from several aspects. He said that Mr. Zheng Rong is an artist with both virtue and art, one of the representatives of the Beijing People’s Art Theater School, a practitioner and an outstanding representative of the Beijing People’s Art Construction Scholar Theater, and a respectable elder , his life is a life of condensing drama career and life together, and his spirit will encourage the younger generations to continue to climb the peak of art.

Feng Yuanzheng, director of Beijing People’s Arts, summarized Comrade Zheng Rong’s artistic life. Through the representative stage images created by Mr. Zheng Rong, such as Uncle Zhao in “Longxugou”, Zhou Puyuan in “Thunderstorm”, and Chang Siye in “Tea House”, we review his governance of hard work, active exploration, and pursuit of ideals. The spirit of art, and expressed that “the dedication to art, never-ending footsteps and noble character lead the younger generation of artists to inherit and carry forward the art tradition, and set a good example for us, let us work hard, keep improving, and achieve the future “.

Ma Xin, the former secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing People’s Arts, focused on recalling Mr. Zheng Rong’s continuous support and help to the construction of People’s Arts after his retirement. On stage, he portrays flesh-and-blood characters who are close to life, which are loved by the audience; the audience always cares about the development of the theater, is enthusiastic about the public welfare of drama, sticks to principles throughout his life, and is open-minded. “Mr. Zheng Rong is a staunch defender of the realistic style of Renyi Art, and is recognized as a scholar-artist in the theater circle.” He has been tirelessly studying and thinking about art all his life, and has put Beijing Renyi Art at the most important place in his heart all his life. , until his deathbed, he was still murmuring the name of the theater’s classic repertoire repeatedly and asking when it would be performed. Drama is the ultimate mission in his heart.

In his speech, Pu Cunxin, the former vice president of Beijing People’s Arts and an actor, reviewed the details of his relationship with Mr. Zheng Rong. He listened to his father tell about Mr. Zheng Rong’s work since he was a child, and planted the seeds of admiration for him in his heart. After entering Renyi, I was taught by Mr. Zheng Rong in my first film, and I still often think of the teachings at that time. “Mr. Zheng Rong is an upright artist, with a noble and upright spirit, and he is devoted to the younger generation with selfless devotion.” Pu Cunxin said emotionally. As one of the representatives of Beijing Renyi Drama School, Mr. Zheng Rong is the “children of Renyi”. Regarding his contribution from the beginning of the establishment of Renyi to its future development, Pu Cunxin said: “Renyi is a theater with history to trace, standards to find, people to emulate, and plays to perform. Artists like Mr. Zheng Rong It is the most precious asset of the theater.”

Ding Lijun, the former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing People’s Art, while reviewing Comrade Zheng Rong’s drama stage career, also shared the past of getting along with this elder artist whom he respects very much. After bidding farewell to the drama stage, Comrade Zheng Rong still has great enthusiasm for the artistic creation, construction and development of the theater, expresses earnest expectations for the future development of the theater, and has persistent belief in the future of Beijing People’s Art. Ding Lijun said, “His voice, appearance, education and noble character will always live in our hearts, and he will always be with the Beijing People’s Art Theater.”

Beijing Renyi director and actor Gu Wei summed up Mr. Zheng Rong’s shock to his art and life in four words: “Don’t be angry and be proud”. From being deeply impressed by Zhou Puyuan’s image in high school, she was determined to pursue a career in drama; to the rehearsal field of Renyi, Teacher Zheng Rong gave her guidance and guidance, which benefited her all her life. Gu Wei also described Mr. Zheng Rong’s meticulous attitude towards art, the spirit of disregarding fame and fortune for the sake of art, and the spirit of daring to speak and telling the truth. He said that “Zheng Rong has deepened the interpretation of Jiao Juyin’s artistic theory through articles such as “The Experimental Road to the Nationalization of Drama Performance”, and is a model of a scholar-type actor.”

Yang Lixin, an actor from Beijing People’s Arts, said with emotion that his generation of actors is happy, because the artists of Mr. Zheng Rong’s generation established this theater and established the theater’s artistic style and aesthetic characteristics. Fortunately, I have worked with Mr. Zheng Rong and others. “I admire them, and I act like them. My feeling about the stage comes from them.” Yang Lixin recalled the creative habits he had learned from Mr. Zheng Rong since he entered the academy in 1975 , and continues to this day, “Teacher Zheng Rong is a staunch defender of the human art style.” The memory of him also makes me deeply feel the responsibility on my shoulders.

Beijing Renyi actor Liang Danni has known Zheng Rong and his wife for a long time, and once played the role of Sai Jinhua in the TV series “Kangliang Reform” written by Zheng Rong. At the scene, she shared the past story of asking Zheng Rong for advice on how to perform characters and finally successfully completed this image shaping. Contributions made by screenwriters to the performing arts. Teacher Zheng Rong’s precepts and deeds are also encouraging her to better inherit and carry forward the tradition of human art and make due contributions to the cause of literature and art.

Tang Ye, the director of Beijing People’s Arts, recalled several clips of Mr. Zheng Rong’s rigorous art management and supporting the younger generation. For example, Mr. Zheng Rong persisted in the habit of coming to the rehearsal field early throughout his life; he wrote a long letter to Pu Cunxin to give affirmation and guidance after the rearrangement of “Tea House”; In order to dig out real emotions; at the age of 93, she came to the rehearsal site of “Guan Hanqing” to exchange her understanding of operas and thoughts on the repertoire…Frankness, integrity, rigor, diligence, knowledgeable, and good at thinking are what Teacher Zheng Rong left for her impression. Tang Ye mentioned that Mr. Zheng Rong often called himself “a soldier of Renyi”, and hoped that there would be more “soldiers” like Mr. Zheng Rong in Renyi.

Lei Jia, a young actor from Beijing People’s Arts, believes that being able to see teacher Zheng Rong’s stage brilliance is his blessing. “Because I saw them, I built my own performance aesthetics, and also felt the responsibility of the artist and the warmth of the family of the artist.” He recalled that he played with Zheng Rong in “The Butcher” and “Jiaziyuan”. The teacher is on the same stage, and seeing the old artist’s shaping of the stage role is like a peak, which allows me to bow my head and move forward steadily in my career as an actor. “I often wonder why Mr. Zheng Rong can perform so many roles with such a large span, and all of them are full of brilliance of character and emotion. Because every role he plays will start again, re-excavate, and re-experience. When learning is researching, it is a respect for the profession of actors.”

Liu Ping, a researcher at the Institute of Literature of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, took “An Audience’s Remembrance of Teacher Zheng Rong” as the title, from the aspects of “spine and righteousness”, “ambition and perseverance”, “transcendence and pioneering”, “gratitude and dedication”, combined with Zheng Rong Mr. Rong’s life history and decades of communication experience with him have shown everyone a three-dimensional and comprehensive role model image with both virtue and art. He believes that Mr. Zheng Rong is a benchmark figure in the drama industry and has a role worthy of learning by the younger generations. and inherited spiritual wealth.

Zhang Huoding, the third-generation successor of the Cheng School, a famous Peking Opera performing artist, and a professor at the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, said that Teacher Zheng Rong is very concerned about the artistic growth of young people, and has also given her a lot of help and guidance in her artistic creation. In the premiere of “Farewell My Concubine” in 2019, Mr. Zheng Rong came to watch the performance in a wheelchair regardless of his advanced age and poor health. After the performance, he came to the stage to meet the audience and gave a speech. Both on stage and off stage were very moved. “Mr. Zheng Rong’s superb performing arts, kind and humble personality, let us miss him forever. May the old man be safe in heaven.”

Jiang Tao, director, professor, and doctoral supervisor of the Directing Department of the Central Academy of Drama, recalled his interaction with Mr. Zheng Rong on the scientific research project “The Sri Lankan System in China“, and thanked Mr. Zheng Rong for selflessly sharing more than 400,000 words of his life. The experience summary was given to the research group free of charge. Today, the book “Zheng Rong’s Theatrical Performance Creation – Achievements and Experiences of Practicing the Sri Lankan System” is not only an important research result, but also a learning textbook and a must-read for Chinese opera students. Thanks to Mr. Zheng Rong and Beijing Renyi for the high-quality platform built for young students, who set an example for young students with excellent works and the spirit of artists.

Comrade Zheng Rong’s widow Chen Xiuying delivered a speech at the end of the memorial service as a family representative, thanking the participants for their high evaluation of Comrade Zheng Rong. Chen Xiuying said that Zheng Rong was always proud of his work in Renyi during his lifetime. After retirement, he still cared about Renyi. He always put theater affairs first. Theatre, thinking about the stage, he devoted his whole life to the work of the theater. While expressing her gratitude to the theater on behalf of her family, Comrade Chen Xiuying also wished Beijing People’s Art Theater successors and better success.

The memorial meeting ended in deep remembrance and nostalgia. As a witness and participant in the development of new Chinese drama, Comrade Zheng Rong made arduous efforts and made great contributions to the Chinese drama industry and the formation of the Beijing Renyi Drama School. His outstanding contribution has set an example for the younger generation to be erudite, thoughtful, diligent and diligent. And the precious spiritual heritage he left for artists and artists will also inspire future generations to practice his spirit and pursuit with practical actions, and prosper the literary and artistic career of the motherland.

(Original title: Beijing Renyi held a memorial service for Comrade Zheng Rong)

Source: WeChat Official Account of Beijing People’s Art Theater