Original Title: Beijing Radio and Television Officially Announced Zhao Liying as the Spokesperson for the Spring Festival Gala

Beijing Daily client reporter Qiu Wei

On January 9th, the Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala officially announced that Zhao Liying will be the spokesperson for the 2023 Spring Festival Gala.

Although it is the first time to participate in the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station, Zhao Liying has a long relationship with Beijing Satellite TV. In 2022, the reality-themed TV series “Happiness to Thousands of Families” in which Zhao Liying participated will premiere on Beijing Satellite TV, and won a double harvest of ratings and word-of-mouth. Not only did audiences across the country see a flesh-and-blood He Xingfu, but also the public saw the fighting spirit and warm strength of actor Zhao Liying. This point is also deeply in line with the general tone of this Spring Festival Gala of “watching and accompanying”. On the first day of the new year, Zhao Liying will continue to join hands with Beijing Radio and Television Station to send happiness and joy to thousands of households through the 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala.

It is the tradition of the previous Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station to choose celebrity guests who are in line with the tonality of the gala and the temperament of Beijing city as spokespersons. In order to show the new style of the capital in an all-round way, in 2023, Beijing Radio and Television Station will develop and design a youthful mascot image for the first time – the rabbit Xiaorui, which represents vitality and vitality. In this year’s Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala, Tu Xiaorui will also join hands with Zhao Liying to accompany the audience to welcome the warm spring sun.

The 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala will continue to stick to the warm and upward theme, and will be broadcast simultaneously on Beijing Satellite TV, Beijing Literature and Art Channel, and Beijing time at 19:30 on the first day of the new year (January 22).

