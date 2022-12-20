Original title: Reopening the theater door and presenting the third phase of the “High-definition Drama Screening Project” (quote)

Beijing Renyi revisited Molière’s life ending work (theme)

Beijing Youth DailyReporter Guo Jia

The reporter learned from Beijing Renyi that at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, Beijing Renyi will reopen the theater doors, and the first one will be the third phase of the “Beijing Renyi High-Definition Drama Screening Plan”. To commemorate the 400th anniversary of the birth of the French dramatist Molière, Beijing People’s Art Co., Ltd. has teamed up with “New Scene” to present “Moaning” and “The Miser” at the Cao Yu Theater on December 23 and 24, and there will also be “Hypocrite” “” and “The Misanthropist”, a total of four masterpieces of Molière presented by the French Comédie Comédie have been launched one after another. The work has unique and distinctive comedic characters, enduring satirical stories, and authentic French interpretations, which will lead the audience to re-enter the stage world of this French drama master through the big screen.

The Comédie Française gives classic dramatic expressions

Molière is a famous French comedy writer, actor, and drama activist. He is the most important writer of French classical literature in the 17th century, the founder of classical comedy, and an outstanding representative of the European Renaissance movement. He occupies a very important role in the history of European drama. Important position. He left nearly 30 comedy works in his life, among which the masterpieces include Moaning without Sickness, The Hypocrite, The Miser, Don Juan, and The Misanthropist, etc.

The oldest national theater in France, the Comédie Française, was established on October 21, 1680. It has a long history of more than 300 years and has witnessed the vigorous development of European theater and the ups and downs of French history. As the only national theater in France with a resident troupe, the Comédie Française fulfilled Molière’s long-cherished wish, so it has been affectionately called “Molière House” for more than three hundred years. It is recognized as the most orthodox theater for performing Molière’s works. It takes pride in protecting the heritage of drama and carrying forward the brilliance of Molière’s comedy, while absorbing excellent plays from France and foreign countries. As the theater center of France, the Comedy Theater has inspired the creativity of a large number of outstanding playwrights, created generations of famous actors, and made great contributions to the cause of French theater. In the four masterpieces of Molière, you will see the dramatic expression of classics from the Comédie Française and a new interpretation full of contemporary inspiration.

Molière is Molière’s curtain call

One of the repertoires screened this time, “Moaning Without Sickness” is the curtain call of Molière’s dramatic life. On February 17, 1673, Molière, who was seriously ill, insisted on completing the performance as the protagonist. When the last scene was over, he coughed up blood and fell to the ground, ending his 51-year-old life on stage. On the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Molière’s birth, looking back at his works and life still provides creators with rich interpretability, and brings new understanding and insights to the audience from the echoes of history and the present.

As Molière’s last work, “Moaning” is also his most wonderful satirical comedy. Being overworked and ill, he often dealt with doctors at the end of his life, so he used the pen as a knife to analyze himself. The protagonist Argon has the shadow of the writer himself. The misfortune and absurdity of the individual make people laugh, while the discussion of medicine itself brings sober contemplation and the shadow of illness and death to a farce. When the play was staged in Paris, Molière himself appeared on the stage as Argonne, but he collapsed on the stage due to overwork and died soon after.

Tickets will be available on the official website and WeChat at 9:00 today

The Comédie Française re-staged this version of “Moaning” on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the great playwright’s birth. Directed by Claude Stratz, it has been staged more than 500 times since its premiere in 2001. exquisite ingenuity.

Ranked one of the four misers in the history of world literature, Apagon in Moliere’s works is an old widower who lends money at usury. He loves money like his life, refuses to consume for his children, and refuses to provide himself with good living conditions; Gong is not without desires, food and sex are also his nature, but it’s just that his view of money is too distorted. The playwright’s brilliance lies in the fact that when he writes about Apagon’s miserliness, he is full of endless ridiculousness, and when he explores the human nature behind it, he is critical and somewhat compassionate. “The Miser” is a work that perfectly combines custom comedy and character comedy. Lilo Ball Youshan, the director of the revival of George Fedor’s “True and False Peach Blossoms”, handles such a story delicately and wittily. It is even more witty under the interpretation of actors from the Comédie Française.

It is reported that Beijing Renyi will open ticket sales at 9:00 on December 19. For this round of theater screenings, tickets can only be purchased through Beijing Renyi's official website and WeChat, and offline sales and delivery services will be suspended.