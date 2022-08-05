The 12th Beijing International Film Festival “Beijing Screening”[One Piece: The First Touch]unit list announced, featuring “One Piece Theatrical Edition 8: Alabasta Wars Desert Queen and Pirates” and “One Piece Theatrical Edition” 9 The Mystery of Chopper’s Life Experience: Winter Bloom, Miracle Cherry Blossoms” and the latest theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” in 2022.

Among them, “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” will be shown only once, and some packages will be released to package three films for fans to watch at one time. The opportunity to watch One Piece on the big screen in sync with Japan is not to be missed!

“ONE PIECE” is a comic work by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialized in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” since July 22, 1997, and has become one of the most popular comics in Shueisha. The world‘s most circulated comic series by a single author”. The members of the Straw Hats are very personal. Luffy, Zoro, Nami and others have accompanied the entire youth of the post-80s and post-90s generations, making many teenagers full of passion and dreams, creating an unrepeatable sensation. It has been 22 years since the first theatrical version was released in 2000, and 15 theatrical versions have connected the entire One Piece movie universe.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the serialization of “One Piece” comics, the Beijing Film Festival specially planned the “One Piece: The First Touch” unit to screen a series of “One Piece” theatrical series. Those moves brought by the One Piece series!

The three One Piece theatrical versions screened in the[One Piece: Initial Touch]unit focus on desert princesses Vivi, Chopper, Uta and red-haired Jakes, bringing everyone back to those passionate youth and touching memories . “One Piece Theatrical Edition 8: Alabasta War breaking latest news The Desert Princess and the Pirates” tells the story of the Alabasta chapter. The Straw Hats help the desert princess Vivi to save the kingdom. The sign of the partner on the left hand symbolizes eternal friendship. “One Piece Theatrical Edition 9 The Mystery of Chopper’s Life Experience: Cherry Blossoms in Winter, Miracles” tells the origin of Chopper’s life experience, and once again describes the meaning of “partner”. The film also won the 32nd Japan Film Academy Award for Outstanding Animation. The 15th theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” revolves around the key characters “Red-haired Jakes” who led Luffy on the road of One Piece, his daughter Uta, and Luffy. It is reported that this is also “Red-haired Jake”. Jakes’ first theatrical appearance.

The three One Piece theatrical versions screened this time have not been introduced before, and the screening at the Beijing Film Festival will be the first time these three works have landed on the mainland big screen. In addition, the 15th latest theatrical version of “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” is a commemorative work for the 25th anniversary of One Piece’s serialization. The original cartoonist Eiichiro Oda personally serves as the chief producer. It will be officially released in Japan on August 6 this year. . The appearance of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” at the Beijing Film Festival can be described as a seamless connection in Japan during the same period. “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” is only scheduled for August 21. The opportunity to watch “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” on the big screen for the first time should not be missed.

In order to let Haimi follow Luffy’s adventure in the theater as much as possible, this exhibition also specially prepared three film packages, one ticket purchase to enjoy three One Piece series films, and there will be film gifts on the spot. .

The pre-sale of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival is about to start! I can finally say: I want to be the person who chases “One Piece” in the theater!