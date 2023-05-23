Beijing-style drama: Inheritance or innovation, the key is to reach people’s hearts_Guangming.com

Lai Tu

Funded by the Beijing Culture and Art Fund and produced by Beijing No. 56 Drama Studio, the drama “Half the Moon Falls” adapted from the novella of the same name by Liu Lianshu was recently staged at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center. The three keywords surrounding this work: Beijing-style drama, suspense and comedy create a traditional and contemporary expectation for the audience. When it comes to tradition, it is because the Beijing-style drama represented by Lao She naturally carries the connotation of regional cultural inheritance in the history of drama, and at the same time it is constantly facing the challenge of stage innovation; when it comes to contemporary, it is because comedy and suspense are used as genre modifiers. There have been too many film and television drama works with skillful use of skills and various forms. For an era where these works can be seen through mobile screens, how to attract audiences in the theater and leave audiences with thoughts after the performance is a question that creators always need to answer. “Half Moon” is not intended to be innovative, but in a way based on details and returning to human nature, it gives a way of thinking that Beijing-style dramas can reach people’s hearts.

Stills of “Half Moon Falls”

From novel to play:

What to change and why

The screenwriter of “Half Moon Falls” and the author of the original novel are the same person – writer Liu Lianshu. The simplest and most fundamental criterion for discussing adapted works is: what is changed like what. From novels to dramas, for the proscenium theater, the effect will ultimately depend on the relationship between the audience on and off the stage. When it comes to the creation of novels as the object of adaptation, Lao She must be mentioned even if the Beijing flavor is not mentioned. As far as adaptation objects are concerned, Lao She’s novels appear frequently and in large numbers. Shu Yi once summed up the six characteristics of Lao She’s short stories, three of which are directly related to our discussion of “Half Moon”: one is that it has a beginning and an end with a legend Sexuality, one is that the characters are all small people, and the other is critical. This is the key for Lao She’s novels to be close to readers, and it is also an important reason why later generations of film and television and stage play adaptations prefer to choose Lao She’s novels.

“Half Moon” is also such a legendary work with a small character as the protagonist. The story is not complicated. It combines the history and folklore of Beijing city. It tells the story of a courtyard house facing demolition. The resident Wang Yidou accidentally discovered that there may be a batch of treasures buried in a well in his yard. At that time, the Empress Dowager Cixi and Emperor Guangxu fled in a hurry and hid all the gold, silver and jewels in the palace in the eunuch’s dark house. So Wang Yidou’s family made a lot of absurd behaviors around how to secretly dig out this treasure.

The screenwriter is very willing to start with his own novel. Compared with the dual time and space narrative of the original work, the legendary color created by snake skin and cat meowing, the drama version of the story is more restrained. The author made a lot of plot cuts and adjusted the relationship between the characters, in order to finally focus the story in this courtyard in Beijing, and the clues of the fate of the characters focus on Wang Yidou’s various behaviors in order to dig out the underground treasure. Here we must mention the suspenseful color of this work. Rather than saying it is suspense, it is better to say that the author has made good use of suspense. Every detail design that attracts the audience and the subsequent plot reversals all fall on the promotion of Wang Yidou’s greed: digging secretly from the night. Well, dug his own house into a nail house, until finally he found that the bamboo basket was empty, and he had a stroke because of his own greed. The fate of Wang Yidou’s character is absurd and desolate, but in the final analysis, it is all because he is coerced by greed, and his skills and roles all point to a kind of criticism of human nature. And when the only pearl dug up was finally smashed into powder by his unknown wife and used as a folk prescription, Wang Yidou, who had a stroke, couldn’t say his catchphrase, and his son Wang Mantun blurted out “I regret it, I regret it and die”— ——The transmission of “regret” between father and son also pushes the thinking of the work one step further.

The meaning of Xia Wuye:

The Possible Space of Philosophical Thinking and Criticism

It is not easy for a work of art to convey reflection and even criticism on human nature, and to speak to the hearts of the audience—willing to accept it. “Half Moon Falls” In addition to completing the plot from the novel to the play, it also put a lot of thought into how to respect the rules of the stage. For example, the legendary details in the novel are not easy to present, so the creator arranged the image of a woman in black with almost no lines, so that the audience can intuitively feel the weird atmosphere in the courtyard. “Half Moon” can sometimes hear laughter from the auditorium during the more than two-hour performance without an intermission, or the next stubble based on the plot, indicating that the audience has read it, and some lines also say into the hearts of the audience.

Comedy is the art of laughter as well as skill. The reason why the audience laughs is that their own expectations are constantly being broken. “Half Moon” is essentially a somewhat absurd tragedy, but there are many detailed jokes in the lines and actions. In addition to giving full play to the advantages of the Beijing dialect, the more important thing is to adjust the emotions and mentality of the audience in the process of understanding Wang Yidou’s fate. This is what Director Jiao Juyin always said, “The play is for the audience to watch.” Having skills does not mean that the play must be funny or good-looking. We have seen many works where the skills are very powerful but the audience is calm, or the audience is unable to laugh because of the dense laughter. Whether the skills are used well depends on whether the rhythm is grasped correctly, and it also depends on the role of skills in advancing the fate of the characters.

Xia Wuye is undoubtedly one of the important characters in this work, not only because his fate bears one of the multiple themes of the story. If Wang Yidou represents people being led away by greed, then Xia Wuye is more like an idiot, keeping secrets for a lifetime, but in the end it is endless futility. Whether it is the transformation of opera in modern times or the active learning of foreign drama by drama, the problem that it tries to solve is how to improve the philosophy of drama art. “Half Moon” actually has some very valuable sense of experimentation in this regard. The work does not seem to be satisfied with just allowing the audience to think about the theme of greed through empathy for Wang Yidou’s fate – this is mainly pinned on the shaping of the character of Xia Wuye; and Xia Wuye’s futility can trigger us to go deeper thinking.

From the design of the observation point of view most of the time on stage, to the abstraction of the lines and the conveying of meaning as much as possible, the creator tried to guide the audience through Xia Wuye to form a distanced thinking about Wang Yidou’s fate and the theme of the story. But on the stage of drama, if this kind of thinking is only emphasized through the lines, it is very easy to leave the impression of preaching to the audience. The Beijing Peking Opera Theater staged a small theater Peking Opera “The Miser” in March. It used Peking opera techniques to interpret Molière’s play about the theme of money alienating human nature. The buffoon played Harpagon, in a way of localizing Western classics, showing the Knowing the infinite possibilities of the clown job in telling the sorrows and joys of the little people and the clever effect in expressing critical and reflective attitudes, people have to sigh: if this kind of method is used to tell local stories, perhaps it is the combination of drama and opera that can achieve twice the result with half the effort where it might be.

From the new Beijing-style drama launched by Beijing Renyi, the series of explorations directed by Huang Ying, to the immersive suspense drama “The True Detective Zhao Chasing the Goose” recently met with the audience in a small theater, “Beijing Flavor” has always been based on its unique regional color. Exploring new stories, new forms and new ways of telling, “Half Moon Falls” is not intended to be new, but more like a return to Beijing-style traditions. This also reminds us that innovation is precious, but returning to human nature and reaching the hearts of the people is the soil where all works can finally be rooted in the soul.

[

