Original title: Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala releases the main promotional film Zhao Liying invites you to write a letter in spring

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Yang Wenjie

“Seeing the words is like meeting, and the snow is blowing on the face, and it will be warm when you get home.” On January 11, the main promotional video of the 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala was officially released. The main promotional video closely follows the main theme of the “Watching the Spring, Warm Accompaniment” evening party. Through the handwritten letter of spokesperson Zhao Liying, together with Tu Xiaorui, we sincerely invite audiences across the country to make the promise of spring and welcome the new year and warm spring together.

The main promotional video uses the fireworks in the world to boost confidence and strength, conveys a strong human touch with life-like scenes, and uses warm tones to delicately depict the beautiful yearning for the New Year. At the beginning of the promotional film, along with the appearance of spokespersons Zhao Liying and Tu Xiaorui, firecrackers, rabbit masters, red lanterns and other small Spring Festival objects full of Beijing flavor and New Year flavor also appeared in the mirror, and a happy and warm Spring Festival picture scroll was laid out. Come. The wonderful moments of the previous Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala and the Spring Festival memories that carry the warmth and emotion of the times are ingeniously connected in the transition between reality and memory, and arouse the new expectations of audiences across the country for this Spring Festival Gala.

Time turns and changes with each passing day. What has changed is the courageous Beijing and generations of dream chasers, and what has remained unchanged is the constant company of Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala.