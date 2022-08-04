Home Entertainment Being so old and doing things like this! |Metal Elements|Fashion|Jean Paul Gaultier_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

Being so old and doing things like this! |Metal Elements|Fashion|Jean Paul Gaultier_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
Being so old and doing things like this! |Metal Elements|Fashion|Jean Paul Gaultier_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: So old and so good at doing things!

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (Jean-Paul Gaultier) is 70 years old this year, but he is still very concerned about his fashion career!

A few days ago, Jean Paul Gaultier, the brand he founded, and Olivier Rousteing (Olivier Rousteing), the creative director of the French luxury brand Balmain, joined forces to announce a new season of cooperation at Paris Haute Couture Week. Joint series.

For this show, I actually thought it was pretty average, but there were some outfits that really stood out to me, and that was Olivier Rousteing’s two metal dresses.

These two skirts really give a very Slay, eye-catching and shocking feeling.

The inspiration for the dress is actually the perfume bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier.

But in fact, it’s really cool to get the real size.

This dress really shows the domineering femininity of Jean Paul Gaultier’s golden age.

In fact, I have always liked to incorporate metal elements into fashion, and I really hope that female stars will order this skirt to wear it.

However, I feel that the requirements for the figure are relatively high, because it is a hard material skirt. If too much meat is caught, it will hurt! But I am still very happy that there are still fashion designers making fashion for the concept. This skirt may not be sold in the end, but it can still be displayed. This is already a very respectful behavior for art and avant-garde.

You may also like

How New Mainstream Video Approaches and Influences Young...

The World Significance of Mei Lanfang’s Drama –...

Malaga, the childhood sunshine that accompanied Picasso’s life...

The TV series “People by the Canal” premiered...

Besides Wang Xinling and “Love You”, what else...

Twins play in a group and have a...

Online Baccarat – Play Each Time and Wherever...

The characteristics of the classic anime game lines...

Salzburg, the surprise is Puccini

Zhao Yang: Honored to be an “archaeological” object...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy