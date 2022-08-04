Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: So old and so good at doing things!

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (Jean-Paul Gaultier) is 70 years old this year, but he is still very concerned about his fashion career!

A few days ago, Jean Paul Gaultier, the brand he founded, and Olivier Rousteing (Olivier Rousteing), the creative director of the French luxury brand Balmain, joined forces to announce a new season of cooperation at Paris Haute Couture Week. Joint series.

For this show, I actually thought it was pretty average, but there were some outfits that really stood out to me, and that was Olivier Rousteing’s two metal dresses.

These two skirts really give a very Slay, eye-catching and shocking feeling.

The inspiration for the dress is actually the perfume bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier.

But in fact, it’s really cool to get the real size.

This dress really shows the domineering femininity of Jean Paul Gaultier’s golden age.

In fact, I have always liked to incorporate metal elements into fashion, and I really hope that female stars will order this skirt to wear it.

However, I feel that the requirements for the figure are relatively high, because it is a hard material skirt. If too much meat is caught, it will hurt! But I am still very happy that there are still fashion designers making fashion for the concept. This skirt may not be sold in the end, but it can still be displayed. This is already a very respectful behavior for art and avant-garde.