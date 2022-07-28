Bela D Media has released VOCI by design, a new vocal sample library for the full version of Native Instruments Kontakt.

Like all Bela D Media products, their specialty is sound sampling. This time, they did something slightly different. They want you to find inspiration in it. VOCI by design combines meticulous editing, sound processing skills and stage noise, coupled with advanced scripting in Kontakt – it’s a unique library of unforgettable samples of ethereal vocal soundtracks.

Bela D Media enlists a teenage soprano soloist (Paravox X) for delicate vocal humming and turns her recordings into something akin to a stringed instrument. Finally got a breathy, dark, sad, string-like singing voice. In addition, VOCI by design includes four chorus vowels (V Alto Choir) Ah Ee Oh and Oo.

VOCI by design Features:

Soprano – String sound simulation.

Mezzo-soprano chorus.

Multiple and single Kontakt sounds.

Map the range G3-E5.

Long range microphone GUI mockup.

studio environment.

Includes IRF’s church environment.

Price: $69.99

Official website:

https://www.beladmedia.com/voci-by-design/

