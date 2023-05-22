Home » Belarusian opponent asks the EU to maintain sanctions on a Belarusian company
Belarusian opponent asks the EU to maintain sanctions on a Belarusian company

Belarusian opponent asks the EU to maintain sanctions on a Belarusian company

WARSAW (AP) — A Belarusian opponent urged the European Union Monday to uphold sanctions against a Belarusian state-owned fertilizer producer, warning that lifting them would generate $1.5 billion in profit for the war-supporting regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Russia against Ukraine.

Pavel Latushka, a former Belarusian culture minister now in exile in Poland, said he feared the EU could be tempted to lift sanctions against Belarusakali, which is one of the world‘s biggest exporters of potash fertilizers.

Latushka heads an opposition group, the National Anti-Crisis Management, which has documented Lukashenko’s alleged involvement in a plan to deport Ukrainian orphans to camps in Belarus.

The team seeks to draw international attention to their findings in a bid to stop the alleged deportations and hold Lukashenko to account.

“Belaruskali is the firm that finances the deportation of Ukrainian children,” Latushka, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in absentia in March at a court in Belarus, told The Associated Press.

His call comes as EU foreign ministers met for informal talks that would focus on sanctions against Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company, which exports Belaruskali products.

Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

