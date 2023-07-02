Belgrano, a classic from Córdoba that already has 103 years of history: all the numbers

Sometimes it is necessary to explain and remember the obvious. It is clear that, to characterize a match as a classic, there are no codes, tables or regulations capable of granting such a label to a clash between two teams. With great difficulty, the only thing that can be defined is, always subjectively, the criteria to follow to attach such a condition.

Having made the clarification, it can be affirmed that there is a certain universal coincidence, for which the derbies are required to meet a series of unavoidable requirements for their confirmation. Thus, a classic must boast, first of all, a respectable age, frequency of disputes, recurrence of decisive or memorable matches, open rivalry, endless controversies and, of course, geographical proximity.

Each of these “formalities” are absolutely necessary and the absence of any of them is reason enough to lower the plate to the confrontation.

Belgrano and Instituto, there is no doubt, gather all of them. More than a century ago, the two met for the first time in a friendly duel played on the Cordoba League stadium, located in Parque Sarmiento, where they sealed a 0-0 tie on March 14, 1920.

From there, they chained 288 chapters, with a clear predominance of the light blue ones, who dominate the record with 125 victories over 81 of those from Alta Córdoba and 82 draws.

On May 2, 1920, in the “alfalfar” of Sarmiento Park, where the Cordobesa League set up its official field from 1917 to 1939, pirates and glorious wrote the first chapter of a centuries-old fight. Those from Alta Córdoba, with only a year and months to live, had just achieved promotion to First Division and thus anticipated their objective of becoming a wedge in the hegemonic solidity of Belgrano and Talleres, exclusive owners of the tournaments held until then.

El Celeste, the previous year’s Primera champion, thus debuted against an adversary who, after winning promotion, had been reinforced with the “Messi” of the time: Gabino Sosa, a footballer from Rosario, an icon of Central Córdoba, who arrived in Córdoba to perform military service and filled fields with his mere presence.

It was other times, of course. And in its commentary the next day, the newspaper Los Principios recorded the vintage postcard. “The unpleasant note was given by the police service, deficient to a large extent, to contain the enthusiasm of so many fans who had made an appointment,” said the note, while adding, then, a most peculiar situation.

“The unfortunate disposition of the person in charge of the service – maintained the evening newspaper – led to the placement of three agents on horseback inside the field, which gave rise to one of the players, in a moment of danger for his goal, to take the horse ahead and suffered a brief blackout.”

The breaking latest news also recorded another clash between the glorious midfielder Rafael Contreras and a soldier, as well as the goals from José Lascano (Belgrano) and José Márquez (Instituto), for the final tie in one goal. On May 23 of the same year, Instituto inaugurated the railway duels with Talleres, in another match that ended without winners or losers: 2-2.

It is true that in recent years they have not faced each other for a long time – in 2022 they played after seven seasons without disputes – but in more than a century of rivalry, they barely “dodged” in 19 seasons, in which they did not coincide in the same category, nor did they agree on matches outside the official fixture. Beyond the parentheses imposed, the frequency of crashes seems to be stabilizing again.

The matches with key definitions have also been recurring in the common history. And there were problems from the outset, when the Institute began to build the team that would win all the competitions between 1925 and 1928, but they sharpened and focused the attention of the environment in the ’70s, times in which both coincided with fantasy teams.

On one side, Gloria with a luxurious forward (José Luis Saldaño, Osvaldo Ardiles, Mario Kempes, Alberto Beltrán and José Luis Ceballos) and on the other a squad with an abundance of cracks, such as José Reinaldi, Miguel Laciar, Bernardo Cos, Héctor Tocalli or Thomas Cuellar. Between 1972 and 1973, it was the golden age of this minor football classic from Cordoba. Belgrano won the final of Zonal ’72 and Oficial ’73, while Instituto made its own, with a beating included (5-2), the decisive game of Oficial ’72.

There, with many controversies in between, the rivalry was clearly consolidated. In those two years, the alternation in the limelight was a triggering factor for the transcendence of the classic. And although there was some friendly proximity between the fans, it was broken on August 16, 1997… in a friendly and with 3,500 fans on the pitch!

That day, at the General Paz Juniors stadium, La Gloria won 2-1 (goals by Julián Maidana, Roberto Barragán for the winner and Darío Zárate for El Pirata), in a match that was suspended due to incidents with 10 minutes to go.

The issue “rotted” when the red-and-white goalkeeper Roberto Cabrera complained about a strong charge from Zárate, which generated a shower of insults from the celestial bias, which did not forget its past in the Jardín neighborhood. The Instituto fans responded with a hurtful chorus towards Luis Artime and there was no turning back. The “brotherhood” was on pause and was completely broken at the next match, already by points, with a 3-0 win by those from Alta Córdoba at the Chateau, where once again the game could not end. Later, the duels were already charged with the bloody folklore that often led to violence.

This Sunday, Instituto-Belgrano, return to the scene with its chapter 289 and anticipation of a full stadium like never before. Sure, it’s not just another game. It is neither more nor less than a Cordovan football classic.

