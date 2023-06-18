Belgrano and a single defender with a goal in the tournament

The dream of all Belgrano fans is to return to play in an international Cup. Today, when the tournament has been played for 20 dates, he would be stepping on the South American zone. But the Pirate is the only one of the nine teams above that has a “0” goal difference.

With 17 goals in favor and the same amount against, the Cordoba team shows the strange gait of rubbing shoulders with those at the top with few goals to their credit and the same number against. It is so different from the rest that the River striker has 35 goals in favor as well as Talleres, who is his guard, San Lorenzo has 19 in his account, Estudiantes scored 25, Lanús has 28, Rosario Central one more, 29, Defense and Justice 25 and Argentines, in step 9, reached 23.

Having few goals against is a privilege, but not billing offensively is a bit worrisome, beyond the fact that 31 points scored so far speak of a great campaign.

It is said that the scorer is Pablo Vegetti with 11 goals, but what is striking is that their defenders have only managed one goal that is owned by Lucas Diarte against Huracán in the Gigante de Alberdi.

Beyond the corner kicks, the free kicks facing the area or the stopped ball plays in which the defenders go looking, they have not been able to score and it is a contribution that the team is waiting for. The only footballer “from the bottom” who enjoyed the taste of a goal was Lucas Diarte against Huracán at El Gigante.

In the First National contest, beyond the difference in category, to achieve promotion and the championship, B scored 48 goals and of that 100% of the goals scored by Guillermo Farré’s team, the forwards kept the 68.75%, midfielders added 18.75% and defenders 12.5%.

This percentage drops considerably at present, because the 17 goals are divided into 64.71% by the only striker who scored: Pablo Vegetti (11), 29.41% by the midfielders (five goals: Sanchez -2-, Pereira, García and Zapelli ) and 5.88% of the only goal from a defender (Diarte).

The table shows the Pirate in a very good place (today eighth), but to sustain himself he will have to find the paths to the goal by means other than just his gunner.