Belgrano and the first moments of our history

A new month of June brings us the memory of Don Manuel Belgrano, in this month that saw him born in Buenos Aires on the 3rd (1770), die in his hometown on the 20th (1820) and assume perpetuity at the Consulate of the city of the port one day 2 (1794).

However, his memory must reach much more than those iconic dates and it must also be understood that he was much more than the creator of the national flag, and his figure must be inextricably linked to the first -and difficult- moments of our Homeland History. Let’s see.

Thus, having arrived in these lands after completing his higher studies in the peninsula -Universities of Salamanca and Valladolid-, he assumes as Perpetual Secretary of the Consulate of Buenos Aires, a function from which he developed a very outstanding management, especially in favor of Education and of Free Trade.

The English invasions of 1806 and 1807 find him in the middle of military work, being appointed, after the first British attempt, Sergeant Major of the Patricios Infantry Regiment, emblematic unit of the city of the port, a corps that he would command years later to replace Cornelio de Saavedra. .

The events of May 1810 have him as the main protagonist, actively participating on the patriot side, especially in forcing the viceroy to convene the decisive day of May 22, the Open Cabildo in which he participated, leading to the establishment of the First Meeting of the Patriotic Government on May 25, 1810, which he integrated as Member.

Faced with the resistance of the Cabildo de Montevideo, first, and that of Asunción, later, he was placed in charge of the respective political-military expeditions, the one carried out towards Paraguay being noteworthy, in whose transit he founded the cities of Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Curuzú. Cuatiá y Mandisoví -this one currently called the Federation-, for, on December 30, 1810, in its improvised military command, dictate the Regulation of Missions -or of the Thirty Towns-, a document considered one of our first constitutional outlines.

Already in office at the Patricios front, having overcome the so-called “Motín de las Trenzas”, with his troops on the banks of the Paraná River near Rosario on February 27, 1812, he flies the national flag of his creation.

Then placed in front of the Army of the North, he stars -in the context of the Expedition to Upper Peru- three decisive milestones of our national past: the Jujeño Exodus and the Battles of Tucumán and Salta.

This is followed by the diplomatic function, leading the mission that together with Rivadavia takes him to the Empire of Brazil and the European continent in order to expose the independence position.

On his return he is once again placed at the head of the Army of the North -at the express and laudatory recommendation of José de San Martín-, so on his way to assume that military destiny he passes through the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, where the conclave called by the Regulation of 1815, carrying out, at his request, the decisive secret session of July 6, 1816, where he exposed the results of the diplomatic mission that he headed, highlighting the urgent need to declare independence while exposing its national project, of political and geopolitical content. Days later our National Independence is declared.

Already in full military duty, his health suffers, having to return to his hometown where he dies and when he dies, he expresses Ay, my homeland!

Those final words, demonstrating that until the last moment his passion for our Nation was present, puts us in front of one of our best men, undoubtedly exemplary, who, when asked if he felt like a Father of our Nation, replied that he was content with be a good son to her.

May his permanent presence guide us.

Member of the Board of Historical Studies of Neuquén. President of the Center for Constitutional Studies of Comahue





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

