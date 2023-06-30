Belgrano contracted one of his 16-year-old jewels and shielded her for three years

Belgrano reported in the last hours an undoubtedly commendable decision since he signed his first contract to the 16-year-old Luisana Araya, with a duration of three years.

The defender is the youngest on the squad to have a professional relationship and there are almost 20 that the club has in its first experience in the first division.

Araya made his debut in 2022 in the first AFA faith, in a match corresponding to the Primera B against Argentinos, where he also scored his first goal at the age of 15. In addition, the winger has been called up to the Argentine under 17 team, which will have competition next year.

He currently alternates between the first division and the AFA Reserve. This signing allows the Pirate to shield one of his players with the greatest projection and set a good precedent at the local level.

Luisana Araya signed her first professional contract with Belgrano. The 16-year-old player with summons in the Argentine Youth Team, works as a right back and will be linked to our institution for 3 years.

The story of “Luchi” Araya

Araya came up in the little school of the Poeta Lugones club and played in the 2017 category. At the age of 11, she was seen by a recruiter named Cristian Garay to join River. She did a test and stayed. In this way, once a month she traveled to Buenos Aires to train with the Millionaire’s sub 14.

Later, a category for 12-year-old girls was created and there “Luchi” was one of the highlights, playing as a defender. She managed to win the Mundialito La Serenísima and traveled to Spain to compete in the Danone Nations Cup. There she River finished in third place. She also played in the Conmebol Development tournament.

In an interview given to Expresión Norte at the beginning of 2020, Luisana had commented: “I am a girl who likes sports a lot. I would like to be a Physical Education Teacher and open a soccer school for girls; but what I dream of the most is getting to play soccer professionally, make a living from this and make it to the Argentine team”.

“Luchi” continued training at EFUL while living his experience at River, where he had to wait until he was 14 years old to definitely join the Millionaire squad. However, with the arrival of the pandemic and the cessation of activities, the plans changed. Although he continued to travel to Buenos Aires, his objectives returned to target in Córdoba.

In 2021, Luisana joined the training with the Belgrano squad, which was already preparing to play in the AFA Primera C and compete in parallel in the Cordobesa League. The official incorporation of her was for the women’s Federal Cup, where the Pirate could not use those players who had signed a form in AFA.

Debut with the Belgrano first team in AFA, in Alberdi and with this great goal. Her name is Lucía Araya and she is 15 years old. pic.twitter.com/kPWe8gqVCA — ⭐⭐⭐ Macarena Jorge Caamaño (@macajorgec) August 28, 2022

She debuted in the provincial phase and won the championship. However, in the regional phase, the team lost to Central Córdoba from Santiago del Estero, without being able to access the main draw. It was one of the four incorporations for the national contest.

She had to choose between River and Belgrano, since the Millionaire continued to insist on having her. And so it was that she chose the Pirate, where she was “fascinated”, according to what they said from her environment.