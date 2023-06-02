Belgrano players on the radar of First National teams

The First National pass book will have a new window next week, because at the end of date 19 of Zone A and 17 of Zone B of the 2023 Tournament, the Registration and Transfer Register and Player Contracts will be reopened, so that the participating clubs can produce up to two incorporations of any nature, establishing the closing date of the registrations for this purpose on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Some of the members of the Belgrano squad have been surveyed by promotion clubs and in the coming days it will be defined whether or not they will leave Alberdi’s club in search of a greater role.

Ivan Ramirez, the 33-year-old central midfielder who arrived at Celeste in January 2022, is one of those who has the greatest interest in various teams, including Quilmes and Alvarado de Mar del Plata. The midfielder who came to Pirata from Gimnasia de Mendoza, has not had a great participation with 687 minutes in the promotion and 97 in the Professional League.

Another that is on the radar of some clubs is Joaquin Susvielles. The attacker in the 18 dates of the LPF was summoned, but he was never a starter and only entered 9 games, he completed 173 minutes on the pitch and has not scored goals.

For his part, Daniel Barrera It was intended by Racing de Nueva Italia, but everything indicates that there will be no chance that the striker will move to the neighborhood and would continue in El Pirata in the Primera tournament. From the player’s circle he makes sure that he has some offers that he will analyze. Since his debut on April 16, 2022 against Riestra, he barely has a handful of minutes: 6 in the First National and 44 in the Professional League.

At the Belgrano executive table, it is expected that next week they will be active in proposals so that some players leave for promotion clubs and it is not ruled out that the club lends youth values ​​so that they can earn minutes on the field.