President Luis Fabian Artime will begin his tour of different European countries this weekend, where he will attend sporting and management events on behalf of the Belgrano Athletic Club.

He will also visit the facilities of different clubs on the Old Continent and the company that dresses the Pirate.

His agenda in the next few days will be:

  • March 20 and 21, TransferRoom event at the Stamford Bridge stadium in the city of London, with the participation, meeting in negotiation rounds and joint work of managers, sports directors and presidents of clubs from all over the world.
  • March 24th: sub 21 Serbia vs. Italy, in the town of Bačka Topola.
  • March 27th: sub 21 Italy vs. Ukraine, in Reggio Calabria.

In both games he will accompany the player of Belgrano Bruno Zapelli, cited by the Italian youth team.

He will end his stay by visiting other sports entities in Italy, in order to create links and exchange management and work methodologies.

