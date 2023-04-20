Belgrano wants to maintain his streak against Newell`s

Belgrano will receive Newell`s, within the framework of date 13 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, next Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:30 p.m. (Argentine time), at Gigante de Alberdi.

The host of the day wants to maintain his level and get another victory as on the previous date. While the visit needs to add three after the defeat suffered in the last game played in this championship.

Belgrano comes from beating Gimnasia with a score of 2-0. Despite the fact that some results have not been given (accumulate 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw), he arrives with drive from his last win. In these games, he added a figure of 3 goals against and was able to convert 8.

Newell`s comes from losing against River Plate by 0 to 1. The visit is not too in tune: they were defeated on 1 occasion, equalized on 1 and won 2. They scored 2 goals and conceded 4.

In the most recent 5 matches between them in this tournament, the locals have won 3 and drawn 2 other times. They last played in this competition on September 15, in the Argentina – Superliga 2018-19 tournament, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The local is in sixth place with 21 points (6 PG – 3 PE – 3 PP), while the visitor has 18 points and is in eleventh place in the table (5 PG – 3 PE – 4 PP).

Fernando Rapallini will be the judge who will deliver justice in the match.

Belgrano and Newell`s hours, according to country

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 7:30 p.m.

