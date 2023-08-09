Belinda Joins Warner Music: A Radical Change in Her Career

Belinda, the Spanish-Mexican singer and actress, has announced her new partnership with Warner Music, stating that it will bring a “radical change” to her career. Living in Mexico since childhood, Belinda will release her first single with Warner Music before the end of 2023, along with an accompanying “docuseries.” The artist admits that she had lost faith in herself due to personal setbacks and changes in the music industry, but collaborating with other artists helped her regain her confidence. Belinda’s message to others is that it is never too late to pursue dreams and believe in oneself. She is excited to have a team at Warner that respects her vision and allows her musical freedom. In addition to her music career, Belinda is also involved in acting, with a significant role in an upcoming series about the story of Paco Stanley, a Mexican presenter who was killed. Known for her versatility, Belinda believes in songs that make a difference and evoke emotions. She often dreams of songs but struggles to remember the melodies upon waking up. Despite the challenges she has faced, Belinda sees the beauty in sadness and believes it can lead to personal growth. As a prominent figure in Latin pop music since the early 2000s, Belinda continues to inspire audiences with her talent and resilience.

