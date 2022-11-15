Original title: Bell’s new film “Light Blue Eyes” exposes the grotesque atmosphere of the poster

1905 Movie NewsRecently, a new poster was released for the film starring him. On the poster, the male protagonist Bell is looking resolutely ahead. Below the poster is a man with a kerosene lamp. The whole poster reveals a gloomy atmosphere.

The film tells a story set in the 1830s, and Bell will play a seasoned detective who is hired to investigate a series of murders at West Point. At the time, a young detective was ordered to assist him. This young man was the later famous Edgar Allan Poe. From the story introduction, this will be a detective film full of suspense.

Before becoming a famous writer, Edgar Allan Poe enlisted in the military and attended the Military Academy at West Point in 1830. And this time period happens to be the time when the series of West Point military academy murders in the novel happened. In history, Edgar Allan Poe didn't care about West Point. During his time at school, he deliberately "disobeyed" and tried to leave the military academy by missing classes, going to church, and not participating in roll call. In January 1831, Edgar Allan Poe was court-martialed and expelled from the school. At present, the film is also scheduled to be released in limited theaters in North America on December 23, and it will be launched on Netflix on January 6 next year.

