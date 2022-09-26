Source title: Summer limited romance belonging to ICE Yang Changqing, the latest album “Last Summer” is officially launched

At the end of this year's summer, music singer-songwriter ICE Yang Changqing brought his latest album "Last Summer" – meaning the last summer. The album contains a total of 7 songs. On September 22 Officially launched As the summer of this year is coming to an end, music singer-songwriter ICE Yang Changqing brings his latest album "Last Summer" – meaning the last summer, the album contains a total of 7 songs, on September 22nd Officially launched, the album's title song "Sounds Right" has already released a song fragment preview some time ago. The relaxed and melodious melody is catchy, making many fans want to hear the full song source quickly, but this time In the album, ICE will show his other life romance. During the first half of this year, ICE has released an EP, a compilation album, and several singles. If the last released collaborative album "KINGDOM" is the pure return of ICE to hiphop, then he The new EP "Last Summer" released this time is the tenderness and delicacy shown at the end of this summer. The album contains a total of 7 songs including "Sounds Right", "Crzay", "Make ice for you", "CIDWU", "See U Tomorrow", "Week" and "21 Grams", each of which is ICE Direct emotional communication, use summer limited memories to compose each piece of music sentiment, at the end of this summer, like a dream, everything experienced is so beautiful. Among them, "Sounds Right", as the title song of this album, uses another romantic understanding to interpret the intuitive feeling this album wants to bring to you. The rule of thumb is another way of saying it. "The romance of flowers and candles, I want to be with you forever, my love radiates through my pupils, I promise not to be impulsive", the whole song can be very affectionate, but ICE uses a very chill The singing method is conveyed without exaggeration at all, and the happiness of relaxation and happiness may be the most comfortable state. The charm of words exuded by a few simple sentences and the ability to create a sense of space in the song is a direct reflection of ICE's regulation of the direction of the lyrics. The lazy voice and charming nasal sound give people a feeling of unrestrainedness under the big framework of the song. . Get on the co-pilot and leave the hot summer, but still thank you for all the touches that summer left behind. It can be found that in this EP, ICE shows a completely different emotional output from the previous "KINGDOM" EP. The new stage, new social circle, and new life stage are all accompanied by ICE's growth process. He chose to record it in the form of music to share with you the new insights he faced in the new stage. The deep inventory of works provides support for his various stages. Fans jokingly call ICE the "high-yield king". ICE himself also said that "mass production" is what he has always insisted on. He hopes that he can maintain the output of music and give The audience brings more freshness. In his opinion, fans have always supported him, and he should also give fans corresponding feedback. Continuous music output may be the best gift in return. Putting aside distractions and simply enjoying music is the ideal state of ICE, and it is also our rare habitat in this bizarre world. Summer is coming to an end, and I hope ICE's "Last Summer" can be the most memorable ending for everyone this summer.

During the first half of this year, ICE has released an EP, a compilation album, and several singles. If the last released collaborative album “KINGDOM” is the pure return of ICE to hiphop, then he The new EP “Last Summer” released this time is the tenderness and delicacy shown at the end of this summer.

The album contains a total of 7 songs including “Sounds Right”, “Crzay”, “Make ice for you”, “CIDWU”, “See U Tomorrow”, “Week” and “21 Grams”, each of which is ICE Direct emotional communication, use summer limited memories to compose each piece of music sentiment, at the end of this summer, like a dream, everything experienced is so beautiful.

Among them, “Sounds Right”, as the title song of this album, uses another romantic understanding to interpret the intuitive feeling this album wants to bring to you. The rule of thumb is another way of saying it. “The romance of flowers and candles, I want to be with you forever, my love radiates through my pupils, I promise not to be impulsive”, the whole song can be very affectionate, but ICE uses a very chill The singing method is conveyed without exaggeration at all, and the happiness of relaxation and happiness may be the most comfortable state.

The charm of words exuded by a few simple sentences and the ability to create a sense of space in the song is a direct reflection of ICE’s regulation of the direction of the lyrics. The lazy voice and charming nasal sound give people a feeling of unrestrainedness under the big framework of the song. . Get on the co-pilot and leave the hot summer, but still thank you for all the touches that summer left behind.

It can be found that in this EP, ICE shows a completely different emotional output from the previous “KINGDOM” EP. The new stage, new social circle, and new life stage are all accompanied by ICE’s growth process. He chose to record it in the form of music to share with you the new insights he faced in the new stage.

The deep inventory of works provides support for his various stages. Fans jokingly call ICE the “high-yield king”. ICE himself also said that “mass production” is what he has always insisted on. He hopes that he can maintain the output of music and give The audience brings more freshness. In his opinion, fans have always supported him, and he should also give fans corresponding feedback. Continuous music output may be the best gift in return.

Putting aside distractions and simply enjoying music is the ideal state of ICE, and it is also our rare habitat in this bizarre world. Summer is coming to an end, and I hope ICE’s “Last Summer” can be the most memorable ending for everyone this summer.