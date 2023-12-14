Beloved Actor Andre Braugher Dies at 61 after Battle with Lung Cancer

Beloved Actor Andre Braugher, Known for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Dies at 61

Actor Andre Braugher, known for his memorable roles in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” passed away earlier this week at the age of 61. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Braugher had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few months before his death, as reported by The New York Times.

Initially, Braugher’s death was announced earlier in the week, with Allen stating that he had suffered from a “brief illness.” It is now revealed that the actor had been battling lung cancer.

Braugher’s career took off with his portrayal of a soldier in the 1989 film “Glory,” and he continued to charm audiences with his talent in both film and television. He won an Emmy for his role in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and later earned another for his performance in the FX miniseries “Thief.” Braugher also shone in the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” where he played police captain Ray Holt opposite Andy Samberg. He received Emmy nominations for both shows.

The actor leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, whom he married in 1991. His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Share this: Facebook

X

