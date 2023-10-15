Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Passes Away at Age 76

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Suzanne Somers, known for her roles in popular sitcoms such as “Three is a Crowd” and “Step by Step.” The news of her death was confirmed by her publicist, R. Couri Hay, who shared that the actress passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 15.

Somers, who would have turned 77 on Monday, October 16, had been battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for over two decades. Her strength and resilience in the face of this disease were commendable, as she fought and survived multiple cancer diagnoses and other health challenges throughout her life.

Surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family, Somers spent her final moments in the company of those closest to her. The family had initially planned to celebrate her birthday, but instead will be honoring her extraordinary life and expressing gratitude to her millions of devoted fans and followers.

A private family burial is scheduled for this week, with a funeral service planned for next month in November. The details of the ceremony were not disclosed, as the family wishes to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

The announcement of Somers’ passing comes as a shock to many, as it was just three months ago that her husband, Alan Hamel, revealed her breast cancer had returned. Somers, who had been living with cancer since the age of 20, had always maintained a positive outlook and refused to let the disease define her.

Throughout her five-decade-long battle with various forms of cancer, Somers continued to embody strength, grace, and determination. Her fight against breast cancer began at the age of 50 when she was first diagnosed. Prior to that, she had already conquered skin cancer at 30 and dealt with two hyperplasias at the age of 20.

Suzanne Somers leaves behind a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry, touching the lives of millions with her talent, charm, and resilience. As fans remember her remarkable contributions to television and film, her loved ones request privacy as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.

