Home Entertainment Ben Affleck in talks to direct new DCU Batman & Robin movie ‘The Brave and the Bold’, sources say
Entertainment

Ben Affleck in talks to direct new DCU Batman & Robin movie ‘The Brave and the Bold’, sources say

by admin
Ben Affleck in talks to direct new DCU Batman & Robin movie ‘The Brave and the Bold’, sources say

The two principals of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, officially announced the latest blueprint of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) on January 30, US time, and confirmed that they will launch the latest movie story dedicated to “Batman and Robin” “The Brave and the Bold”, and there is recent news that the director may be taken over by Ben Affleck.

In the past, James Gunn has posted that Ben Affleck intends to direct DCU’s future movies, and he is also very happy to see Ben take over. The two parties are currently discussing cooperation, and the project has not yet been confirmed.

“The Brave and the Bold” will look for new actors to interpret this group of father and son files. Robin is Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian, and will simultaneously introduce other Batfamily members. This work is adapted from “Batman & Robin” written by Grant Morrison. “Comic work, Bruce does not know Damian’s existence until he is eight or ten years old, it will be an unusual father and son story.

Ben Affleck is currently busy promoting the self-directed and self-acted new movie “Air”, the story describes how Nike chose Michael Jordan to be the spokesperson and persuaded his origin story. Ben Affleck stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the Michael Jordan lobbyist who is now the driving force behind the Jordan Brand empire.

See also  It is rumored that Ubisoft is developing the "Blade Warrior" game, are you looking forward to it? - Games - Ubisoft Ubisoft

You may also like

How did Italian star table water “San Pellegrino”...

The rainbow colors Milan – Il Sole 24...

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low’s Newest...

The Van Gogh museum, a family affair

UNIQLO’s 100 spring and summer clothes are on...

µçÓ°¡¶±£ÄãÆ½°²¡·Ì«ÔÂ·ÑÝ ´óÅô½²Êö¡°±ÙÒ¥¡±²»Ò× – ÖÐ¹úÐÂÎÅÍø É½Î÷ – Ó°ÏìÉ½Î÷µÄÁ¦Á¿

Ding Sheng directed “There is nothing that a...

Multi-faceted “tolerance, understanding and support” can make sports...

High-quality products dominate the list: why Beijing-produced films...

Weibo Night 2023 Guest List The latest revelations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy