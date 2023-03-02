The two principals of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, officially announced the latest blueprint of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) on January 30, US time, and confirmed that they will launch the latest movie story dedicated to “Batman and Robin” “The Brave and the Bold”, and there is recent news that the director may be taken over by Ben Affleck.

In the past, James Gunn has posted that Ben Affleck intends to direct DCU’s future movies, and he is also very happy to see Ben take over. The two parties are currently discussing cooperation, and the project has not yet been confirmed.

“The Brave and the Bold” will look for new actors to interpret this group of father and son files. Robin is Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian, and will simultaneously introduce other Batfamily members. This work is adapted from “Batman & Robin” written by Grant Morrison. “Comic work, Bruce does not know Damian’s existence until he is eight or ten years old, it will be an unusual father and son story.

Ben Affleck is currently busy promoting the self-directed and self-acted new movie “Air”, the story describes how Nike chose Michael Jordan to be the spokesperson and persuaded his origin story. Ben Affleck stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the Michael Jordan lobbyist who is now the driving force behind the Jordan Brand empire.