Ben Affleck launches new film production company, calls Netflix an ‘assembly line factory’

Hollywood’s most famous pals, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, announced earlier that they are teaming up to form a new film production company, Artist Equity. Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York, Affleck reportedly said the pair formed the new company to counter the current treatment of talent in the industry by streaming services, particularly Netflix’s “assembly line” filmmaking. .

In the DEADLINE interview, Affleck said: “I don’t think commerciality and high quality are contradictory. If you ask (Netflix co-founder and CEO) Reed Hastings… I’m sure there is a certain risk in this , and I’m sure they have a good strategy too, but I’d say, ‘How do we make 50 great movies?! How is that possible? There’s not enough Daeduk committees. There’s not enough of anything — you guys can’t do it.’ It’s something that takes commitment, dedication and hard work, and prevents it from becoming a purely assembly-line production.”

“The first wave of streaming was about quantity, the second wave was about quality,” said Gerry Cardinale of Redbird Capital, an investment partner at Artist Equity.

In a New York Times article further detailing the company's founding, explaining that Damon and Affleck plan to share profits with their actors and unphotographed talent, which is what most streaming services and studios currently do. not provided. Affleck told The New York Times that he felt the cinematographer, editor and costume designer were among the people who made a huge contribution to making the movie but were "really underpaid." Artists Equity expects to release three projects in 2023, with a target of five per year. There is currently no information on upcoming projects from the production company or when they will be released.

