As a result of being bumped into by tourists visiting the Warners studio, Jason Momoa, the actor who played Aquaman, had to admit that he was in the same frame with him on the set as Ben Affleck, who had played Batman in many DC films. The Big Ben will also appear in The Flash, alongside Ezra Miller.

Big Ben said in January this year that “The Flash” was his last endorsement, the 49-year-old actor has long said that the experience of playing Batman is not good, and he doesn’t want to do it, especially the taillight remake Zhenglian made him Depressed and unhappy, he decided to quit, and he was determined not to be involved in the DCEU.

I don’t know how Warners can explain that the Batman who appeared in “Aquaman 2” is not Twilight, but a big man who should have been disarmed and returned to the field. Maybe the studio doesn’t care about the existence of multiple versions of the master at the same time.

In addition, there are reports that MGM has lost the rights to adapt the film “Tomb Raider”, and the IP is being auctioned by various studios.

The licensing contract stipulates that MGM must launch the new film “Tomb Raider” before May this year, but the unit has not started construction for a long time, so the license expires. The game adaptation movie is currently in the air, and many Hollywood units have shown interest in the IP and are eager to create a new Lara Croft.

Sources said that Alicia Vikander, who was originally scheduled to appear in “Tomb Raider 2”, also automatically canceled the film contract, and all actors and directors were re-selected from scratch.

