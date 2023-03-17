With the announcement of the latest blueprint of the DC Film and Television Universe (DCU), many new film plans have been made public. James Gunn has previously posted that Ben Affleck intends to direct DCU’s future films, but recently Ben denied this in the latest interview.

Previous news pointed out that “The Brave and the Bold”, which tells the new exclusive story of “Batman and Robin”, intends to let Ben Affleck take over, but Ben said in the latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he will not direct any of James Gunn’s DCU films. : “I have no problem with him. He is a good guy. He will definitely do a good job in this matter. It’s just that I don’t want to join and direct in the way they do things. I have no interest in it.”

In the interview, Ben Affleck said that the experience of participating in “Justice League” made him tortured and traumatized, and found that he had lost interest in creativity, so he finally chose to quit the ranks of superhero movies. It is worth mentioning that he also mentioned that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is his highest-scoring movie on IMDb, and even recalled the memory of Zack inviting him to reshoot in the backyard.