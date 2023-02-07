Listen to the audio version of the article

Benedetto Lavino will lead Cosmetica Italia, the national association of cosmetic companies until 2024. The new presidency is part of that of Renato Ancorotti. Re-elected on 30 June 2021 after a first term (2018 -2021), Ancorotti interrupted his run in August 2022 before the end of the second cycle of presidency (set for 2024) in compliance with the regulatory, statutory and ethical standards of Confindustria, after having confirmed his candidacy for the Senate in the political elections of 25 September 2022 and having subsequently been elected senator.

«Today my passing of the baton to Benedetto Lavino is formalised. A transition that takes place – observes Renato Ancorotti – in a difficult historical and economic context. Just as the four years that saw me at the helm of an increasingly large and representative membership structure were not easy, grappling with the challenges of the contemporary world. I never imagined I’d be the president of the Covid-19 era, but I’m happy today to have had the honor of accompanying the association out of the risks that the pandemic crisis has unleashed on the sector and to have laid the first stone of a project unprecedented in favor of the reputation of the cosmetic industry and its products. I am referring to Milan Beauty Week, a cultural project which for the first time involved the public, institutions and all the players in the national cosmetic sector with the aim of enhancing the various facets of quality, safety and creativity which place cosmetics among the excellences of made in Italy. Of course the new president will be able to enhance this activity even more, with great affection I wish him a good job and thank all the member companies who have contributed to outlining the future of the sector and of Cosmetica Italia in recent years ».

As per the Articles of Association, following Ancorotti’s resignation, the leadership of Cosmetica Italia passed to the most senior vice president: Lavino, who, after a few months in office, was elected president by the Cosmetica Italia shareholders’ meeting together with the members of the new presidency team. «It is a great honor for me today to be able to gain the trust of so many fellow entrepreneurs – comments Lavino – and to have the opportunity to be the president of this association, which today has about 640 companies. A task full of responsibility, which will bring with it an intense activity of comparison and growth. A path that I will face in the wake of the work done by the presidents who preceded me: I will treasure their experience to look pragmatically at the challenges and transformations that will inevitably also affect the cosmetics sector. Never before has it been essential to create a system to affirm the economic, scientific and social value of the cosmetic product, indispensable for the well-being of everyone, and of its industry. A key sector for the country’s competitiveness, which we will ensure that Italian and European institutions increasingly look at with interest and awareness. Also for this reason we will collaborate with the new government so that it listens to the requests that we will formulate in support of our companies to accompany them in a lasting process of business growth and affirmation of our reputation in Italy and abroad. In the coming months, we will commit ourselves to disseminating data on the overall shared value generated by our sector throughout the supply chain and to promoting the capacity of the cosmetics system to create wealth and have a significant socio-economic impact. The historic collaboration with BolognaFiere Cosmoprof will find a voice in internationalization activities, in the enhancement of Italian cosmetics on foreign markets, in the promotion of the homonymous reference fair. The Milano Beauty Week cultural project also continues its growth path with the 2023 edition with the aim of continuing to shed light on the beauty supply chain and on an industry that is good for the country».

Lavino will be joined in his mandate by four vice-presidents: Filippo De Caterina (L’Oréal), Fabio Franchina (Framesi), Filippo Manucci (Intercos Group) and Ambra Martone (ICR Industrie Cosmetiche Riunite), former president of the Accademia del Profumo.