Andrea Incontri is the new creative director of Benetton: the company, founded in 1965, has chosen the designer as the creative manager of the women’s, men’s and children’s lines.

Incontri, from Mantua, 49, after studying architecture at the Politecnico di Milano, he made his debut in 2010 as the winner of the competition, in the accessories category, for young talents «Who’s on Next? Man »organized by Pitti Immagine, Vogue Italia and AltaRoma. From 2014 to 2019 he was creative director of Tod’s menswear, and in his curriculum there are collaborations with many brands such as Peuterey, Fratelli Rossetti, Alcantara and Jil Sander Navy.

“We are particularly proud that Andrea Incontri has become part of the great Benetton family because we have recognized in him the will, the enthusiasm and the research that leads to overcoming the goals that have characterized the birth and history of our brand – said Massimo. Renon, CEO of Benetton Group -. Benetton is an industrial and creative reality that has contributed to the growth of sensitivity towards fashion and towards the awareness of many social issues of the last 50 years of Italian history. The arrival of Andrea Incontri will bring new energy to a success story that wants to make its generational mutation and will guide the tradition acquired by the Italian industry during these years in which the redefinition of the social role of fashion and clothing appears urgent. “

In August, a new advertising campaign with the artistic direction of Incontri will be launched on all channels to present United Colors of Benetton’s Fall Winter 2022-23. The Summer 2023 collection, the first curated by Andrea Incontri, will instead be officially presented in September, on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week.

«I am very honored to join Benetton – commented Andrea Incontri -. A company, a brand, a creative and product philosophy whose history means a lot both for my personal and professional training and for the Italian history, and not just the industrial and fashion one. I accept the appointment with great pride because it allows me to participate in a project of values ​​that involves not only clothing but all the cultural issues that concern the variable aspects of a modern humanism ».