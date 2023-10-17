Benetton renews the agreement with Woolmark. The partnership turns 50

Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 confirms itself as a year of recovery and positive signs for the Benetton group and its main brand. Starting from the turnover, announced in May: the figure has once again exceeded one billion, making the Venetian group one of the few billion euro companies in Italian fashion. Then there was Milan Fashion Week in September and Benetton brought to the catwalk the women’s collection for next spring-summer designed by Andrea Incontri, which confirmed the rediscovered creative avant-garde that has always characterized the brand. The link with knitwear and wool has been equally strategic for decades and it was precisely on this that yesterday came the announcement of the renewed collaboration with the global authority of Merino wool, The Woolmark Company, a partnership that has lasted for 50 years and which is also celebrated by the autumn-winter collection, in stores now.

«We were among the first brands in the world to place the Woolmark logo on our wool garments», underlines Massimo Renon, CEO of Benetton Group. In addition to celebrating the collaboration that began in 1973, the renewed partnership with The Woolmark Company certifies the quality and sustainability of over one million extra fine Merino wool garments from the winter collection, which are in distribution starting from the beginning of this month in 1,500 United Colors of Benetton stores worldwide.

For John Roberts, CEO of The Woolmark Company, “it remains a key priority to connect high-quality Australian Merino wool with brands loved for generations”. A strategy for the promotion and narration of wool which is found in the claim Neverending wool (infinite wool), launched in 2021 by Benetton and which concerns the durability of pure virgin wool products, which have a potentially infinite life cycle, with wool resistant to odors and many washes, which can be easily recycled and which, once released into nature, decomposes in the soil.

The versatility and value of wool and its thermoregulatory qualities are confirmed by another important Woolmark partnership, renewed last January: also for the 2024 edition of the America’s Cup, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will wear high-tech wool garments Merino.

