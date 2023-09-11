Benito Castro: Remembering the Versatile Mexican Actor

Beloved Mexican actor Benito Castro has passed away at the age of 77, leaving the entertainment industry in Mexico in mourning. Known for his versatility and talent, Castro has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. The devastating news was announced by Pati Chapoy during the broadcast of ‘Ventaneando’, causing deep sorrow among fans and spreading rapidly through social media.

The cause of Castro’s death has not yet been publicly revealed, but it is known that he was hospitalized in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City prior to his passing. Daniel Bisogno, one of the hosts of ‘Ventaneando’, expressed his regret and admiration for the late actor, highlighting the impact Castro had on the industry.

Confirming the tragic news, Castro’s nephew Michel Castro Mazas wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook, stating that his beloved uncle, the last remaining member of the Castro family, has passed away. The actor suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and ribs in a fall earlier in the day, which ultimately led to his hospitalization. Despite medical efforts, nothing could be done to save him.

Benito Castro was a renowned actor known for his humor and drama. His impressive artistic career included comedy, music, and acting, earning him the love and admiration of generations of Mexicans. Born on June 5, 1946, in Mexico City, Castro demonstrated his passion for comedy from a young age, drawing inspiration from legendary comedians. He also had a strong connection to music, playing the guitar and composing songs that he shared with his loved ones.

Castro’s musical talent led him to join the Castro Brothers in 1964 as a lead singer, and he soon became an integral part of the group. In 1975, he formed a successful duo with Chilean composer and singer Kiko Campos, known as “Benito y Kiko”. Their harmonious voices and quality compositions, including the hit song “Para qué?”, garnered them success.

However, Castro’s artistic versatility extended beyond music. He made a significant impact in theater, film, and television, portraying memorable characters that are still fondly remembered today. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolences and tributes from fans, colleagues, and public figures, highlighting the deep regret felt by the artistic community and the Mexican public.

As the news of Benito Castro’s passing continues to resonate, his legacy as a talented actor and passionate singer will forever be remembered. He leaves behind a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of his fans.

