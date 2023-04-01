Benjamín Ochoa did an outstanding job this afternoon and finished third in the TC Pista Mouras classification, so tomorrow he will start one of the series of the fifth date of the contest at the La Plata racetrack, together with TC Mouras, where his brother Joaquín and other categories participate.

The youngest of the Ochoas, who is in fourth place in the contest, ratified his good moment and in are His last attempt on a fast lap was third, so he is excited about fighting for the victory, which he needs by regulation to be champion.

Pole position went to Thomás Pozner, who became one of the candidates for the title, after beating Gastón Iansa, another favorite, by 18/100, and Benja Ochoa, for 36/100. Further back were Faustino Cifre, Santiago Biassi and Sebastián Gallo.

Tomorrow at 9.10 the first series will be played, with Pozner and Ochoa in the starting line. At 9.35 the second will begin, with Iansa and Cifre. The final was scheduled for 12:45 p.m., 16 laps or 30 minutes.

Pozner, who achieved a victory, leads the contest with 152 points. Then come Iansa and Felipe Bernasconi, 147.5; Benja Ochoa, 136.5; Dianda, 134.5, and Nicanor Santilli Pazos, 131.



