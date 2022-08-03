With 24 billion customizable finishes, unprecedented high-tech seats and an additional 180mm in length, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase introduced by Bentley is a candidate for a top positioning in the luxury SUV segment.

Powered by the 4-liter V8 with 550 horsepower and priced starting at three hundred thousand euros, the first deliveries of the long-wheelbase Bentley SUV will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it is almost certain that the model will be particularly attractive to the US market and especially in the Chinese one, where rear habitability is a primary value element in selecting the representative car.

It is therefore no coincidence that the Crewe manufacturer has placed particular attention and elaborations on the development of the seats called Airline Seat which in addition to the three different configurations (including the new 4 + 1 layout) include a climate detection system, 22 different adjustments and advanced posture support sensors that can apply up to 177 pressure changes in six different zones. By selecting the relaxation mode, the seats can also recline up to 40 degrees and those who sit behind, have, among many amenities, a leather-covered footrest.

According to the data provided by the English house, the EWB equipped with four-wheel steering and Dynamic Ride, will represent 45% of Bentayga’s sales and in the present and future perspective, the figure indicated underlines how the model is and will continue to be the best-seller. Bentley and the best-selling luxury SUV in the world. To further cement its leadership in the elite category, the Crewe builder has invested in specific technological solutions, aimed at increasing the level of already excellent manufacturing interventions, in order to create a never so holistic on-board experience for driver and passengers.

One of the exquisite expressions of status and quality emanating from the interior is the diamond stitching design performed by what Bentley calls “digital craftsmanship”. The solution allows extraordinary diamond visual effects which will then be sublimated by the new Diamond Illumination feature in which the light points emerge from the holes in the coatings. The renewed aesthetic style is therefore emphasized by the thin metal line “Metal Overlay in Veneer” applied by hand, before the part is lacquered and polished. Another first for the long-wheelbase Bentayga is All Wheel Steering designed to keep driving dynamics unchanged, and offer a 7 percent lower turning radius than the standard version: “The Bentayga EWB is our first car truly dedicated to well-being of the occupants – declared Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Halmark – and if each of our cars allows you to arrive at your destination more relaxed than when you started, with the long-wheelbase Bentayga we have been able to go further thanks to the adoption of technologies related to well-being, unique in the world “.