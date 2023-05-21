Benvenuti finished eighth and Fritzler achieved victory in Termas de Río Hondo

Juan Cruz Benvenuti advanced twenty places and finished eighth at the end of the sixth date that the TC competed at the autodrome of Rio Hondo Hot Springs that won Otto Fritzlerthe young pilot of 20 years.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Benvenuti, who was tenth in the third of the series, started the final in 28th place and with an impeccable job he was piling up rivals until finishing in eighth place in one of his best races in the category.

Jose Manuel Urcera he did well in the first series, in which he moved up seven places, but it was excluded for a couple of touches and started 50 in the final. Despite the entry of several safety cars, he was able to advance until finish 25°, little for what was his goal.





The final, with too many neutralizations, It was for Fritzler, after a tight definition with Diego Ciantini, who felt harmed by a touch in one of the relaunches. Later, Jonatan Castellano, Santiago Mangoni, Ayrton Londero and Esteban Gini.

Castellano became the new leader of the TC with 192 points. . . . Luego, Julian Santero, 187.5; Maurice Lambiris, 177.5; John T. Catalan Magni, 170.5; Mariano Werner, 161; Tenth Urcera, 130.5, and eleventh Benvenuti, 121.5. In the TC Pista, Lautaro De la Iglesia finished fifth, fourth in the competition.



