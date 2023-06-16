Berhalter agrees to return as USA coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as coach of the US soccer team after being exonerated in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She said this one could come up on Friday.

It is a surprise reversal, five and a half months after Berhalter’s contract expired amid conflicts with the Reyna family and an investigation into an act of domestic violence alleged to have occurred three decades ago.

Berhalter has agreed to coach the team until the 2026 World Cup, the person who spoke to the AP said. The decision was initially reported by The Athletic.

Berhalter, 49, was hired in December 2018, after the failure of the United States to be left out of the World Cup in Russia. He guided the US team to the last 16 of the World Cup last year, in which they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

The United States has its participation assured in the next World Cup, as co-host along with Mexico and Canada.

In his management, he had 37 wins, 12 draws and 11 losses. He was discussing a new contract with Earnie Stewart, the American Soccer Federation’s sporting director, when Gio Reyna’s family, upset by his lack of involvement in Qatar, contacted the agency about an allegation implicating Berhalter in an incident. happened in 1992.

According to that report, Berhalter would have assaulted the woman he later married.

Gio Reyna’s parents, former US captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan, were upset that Berhalter had aired his issues with Gio during a post-World Cup conference. Although he did not identify Gio, it was clear that the strategist was referring to the 20-year-old midfielder.

The Federation asked the law firm Alston and Bird to investigate. In a report issued March 13, the firm said that while Berhalter’s conduct “probably constituted the misdemeanor assault on a female,” the strategist made no secret when he was hired.

“There is no basis to conclude that employing Mr. Berhalter would create legal risks for an organization,” the report states.