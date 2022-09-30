Listen to the audio version of the article

For the autumn, the unmissable appointment to put on the agenda is in Berlin with the exhibition dedicated to Donatello. “Donatello. Inventor of the Renaissance ”is the title of the exhibition which will be open until January 8 at the Gemäldegalerie. An exceptional exhibition that places its focus not only on the complex production of the great sculptor but precisely on his decisive influence in the development of the Renaissance and on the painting of the time and beyond.

But there are so many exceptional exhibitions that the German capital offers.

The exhibition dedicated to Schliemann and the whole world of his adventurous discoveries is open until 6 November, and which has already been the subject of a review on these pages. (Schliemann’s Worlds, James-Simon-Galerie).

Surrealism and Magic: Enchanted Modernity

And yet another event not to be missed is the exhibition (open until January 29) dedicated to Surrealism “Surrealism and Magic: Enchanted Modernity” at the Barberini Museum. The exhibition highlights the Surrealists’ interest in occultism, the agic and myths, and ranges from De Chirico’s metaphysical painting to Max Ernst, Leonora Carrington and Remedios Varo.

From 3 November, the exhibition dedicated to Hungarian modernism will open its doors

“Hungarian Modernists in Berlin 1910-1933” at the Berlinische Galerie. The exhibition offer focuses on the contribution of the Hungarian artists who, before the outbreak of the Great War, used the growing German metropolis as a place of choice to project themselves onto the international artistic scene.