The Golden Bear goes to France: “Sur l’Adamant” by Nicolas Philibert has won the most coveted prize of the Berlin Film Festival 2023.

It’s a surprising but well-deserved accolade for a major documentary filmmaker like Philibert, who focuses in this case on a floating structure on the Seine in the heart of Paris that welcomes people with mental disorders. It is a courageous work capable of touching very deep chords, which this award will contribute to making known internationally.

An important prize also arrived for the only film in competition directed by an Italian director: “Disco Boy” by Giacomo Abbruzzese won for the best artistic contribution for the excellent cinematography by Hélène Louvart. “Disco Boy” has divided the critics, but remains one of the films that have most shaken the Berlin competition.

Grand Jury Prize to one of the most significant authors of contemporary European cinema: the German Christian Petzold, for “Afire”, obtained a well-deserved recognition with a film that completely changes register between the first and second parts. From a film with relaxed tones, we move on to a dark product with a tragic flavor, which represents one of the most intense experiences of this year’s festival.

From the Jury Prize to the Best Screenplay

The jury prize to the Portuguese João Canijo for “Mal viver”, a fluctuating film that could easily have not been included in the final palmarès.

The Silver Bear for Best Director went to the great French author Philippe Garrel, who is once again able to excite us with “Le grand chariot”. As for acting performances, the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance saw the triumph of Sofia Otero’s incredible debut in “20,000 species of abejas” by Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, while for Best Performance by protagonist the title went to Thea Ehre for the German film “Till the End of the Night” by Christoph Hochhäusler. The prize for the best screenplay to the surprising “Music” by Angela Schanelec, another of the most discussed and divisive films of the competition.